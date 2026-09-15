BJP's Sunil Sharma slammed CM Omar Abdullah, claiming the J&K statehood demand is a bid to regain control over police. He predicted the government's collapse. Abdullah confirmed talks with the Centre on statehood and other pending issues.

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Sunil Sharma on Monday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over the statehood demand. Sharma alleged that the issue was being raised to regain control over the police force. He claimed that the Omar Abdullah-led government would not complete its full term, alleging that "turmoil" had already started within the ruling party's ranks.

'Prince wants to wield the police baton'

Speaking to the media on Monday, Sharma said, "... Statehood is only an obstacle when it comes to regaining a lost reign where the Abdullah family's 'prince' wants to wield the baton, the police baton, and command the police force... Under the administration of PM Modi and HM Amit Shah, civilians are living in peace.”

“The Abdullah family's prince cannot tolerate the fact that young people can roam day and night freely in a peaceful atmosphere. That is why statehood has become an issue for the Abdullah family's prince... This government will not complete its full term. Turmoil has already set in within their ranks. Just wait and see... Wait for the day when this family fractures, this party splits, and this government collapses. Mark my words,” he further said.

CM Abdullah on talks with Centre

Last week, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he has been in continuous communication with Union Home Minister Amit Shah as there are several issues between the Union Territory and the Centre, including statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to the media, CM Abdullah said, "There is continuous communication with the Home Minister. There are several issues between Jammu and Kashmir and the Central Government, whether it is regarding statehood or business rules.”

“We have not had an Advocate General for almost two years now. The reservation matter, on which the Cabinet had to send a response to the Central Government, has already been prepared. However, that response has still not been sent to the Government of India. So, there were several issues on which I met with the Home Minister,” the chief minister said. (ANI)