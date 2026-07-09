Congress MP Imran Masood and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Ram Mandir Trust over donation embezzlement allegations. Masood accused the trust of 'looting,' while Yadav called it a 'Mahapaap' and demanded the trust's complete restructuring.

Congress MP Accuses Trust of 'Looting' in Name of Faith

Congress' Saharanpur MP Imran Masood on Thursday lashed out at the Ram Mandir Trust over allegations of donations embezzlement, accusing the body of "looting" people in the name of faith. Speaking on the alleged embezzlement of donations, Masood suggested that the temple's management should be restructured, drawing a comparison with the Vaishno Devi Trust. "There are only a few people in the trust. We aren't trying to tarnish anyone's reputation; rather, it is you who have indulged in looting without even realising it. We haven't done anything. You aren't providing details on how much money has been received--you are merely engaging in a cover-up--yet you are hurling abuses at the Congress," Masood told reporters.

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The Congress leader further questioned the accountability of the trust members and demanded transparency regarding the funds collected from devotees. "You alone are responsible for this; why not manage it just like the Vaishno Devi Trust? People are being looted in the name of faith," he added.

SP Chief Calls Alleged Theft a 'Mahapaap'

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the BJP government over alleged theft of donations, calling it a "Mahapaap (great sin)" in Sanatan Dharma and demanding a complete restructuring of the Temple Trust. After meeting with the spiritual leader Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati in Lucknow, Yadav told reporters, "In Ayodhya, they have committed 'Mahapaap'. In our Sanatan Dharma, there is no sin greater than stealing from religious offerings. Every village and household is discussing how they handled the donations and offerings. Our Hindu religion and Sanatani people are very emotional; they have been deeply hurt by this."

The SP chief was dismissive of the government-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the matter, describing it as a "whitewash" and questioning its credibility, claiming one of its members faces fraud charges under Section 420 of the criminal code. "What is this SIT (Special Investigation Team)? It's just a whitewash ('Lipa-poti'). Who formed this SIT? I've heard that one of its members is himself facing charges of fraud (Section 420). How can such a person investigate? This is a larger issue involving high-ranking BJP leaders," he said.

SIT Probe Finds Evidence of Theft

A preliminary report submitted by the SIT to the Uttar Pradesh government found prima facie evidence of theft and pilferage during the counting of donations at the Ram Temple.The investigation is ongoing in the case. (ANI)