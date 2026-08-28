Non-Marathi auto drivers in Mumbai celebrated after CM Devendra Fadnavis granted a one-year extension to learn Marathi. The decision is seen as a relief for drivers who expressed willingness to learn the language but faced practical difficulties.

Non-Marathi auto-rickshaw drivers in Mumbai on Friday celebrated and expressed gratitude towards Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after the state government granted a one-year extension for non-Marathi drivers to learn the Marathi language. The drivers were seen dancing and celebrating the decision, calling it a relief for those who are willing to learn Marathi but require more time and support.

CM Fadnavis on Thursday stated that representatives of auto and rickshaw drivers' organisations had met him and expressed support for the requirement that people working in Mumbai should have functional knowledge of Marathi. Following this, the state government agreed with their point and gave them one year.

Union Leader Welcomes Decision

BJP Dhadak Kamgar Union leader Abhijit Rane welcomed the decision, saying a large number of non-Maharashtrian workers, particularly auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, were eager to learn Marathi but faced practical difficulties.

Speaking to ANI, Rane said, "I feel that more than 50 per cent of people still had to learn Marathi. Where there was a shortage of teachers, RTO officers' observations and other administrative requirements were not fulfilled. Our North Indian brothers and non-Maharashtrian brothers had a great enthusiasm to speak and learn Marathi."

He said worker representatives had approached the Maharashtra government with data highlighting the challenges faced by drivers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). "Approximately, in the MMR region, 3.5 to 4 lakh people drive rickshaws. Since rickshaws operate in three shifts, there are approximately 9 lakh drivers in this region, while only a small number of people had learnt Marathi," Rane said.

Rane claimed that the earlier figures related to Marathi language certification did not match the total number of drivers. "The transport minister had given a statement that we have given certificates to more than one lakh people. But one lakh and nine lakh, this percentage was also not matching. The representation I gave to Devendra ji was carefully considered by him, and after taking information, we got this relief," he said.

Welcoming the decision, Rane said non-Marathi auto and taxi drivers were keen to learn the language. "All our non-Maharashtrian rickshaw and taxi drivers and owners have a great enthusiasm that they want to learn Marathi, and now they will learn it in a good way," he said.

Rane also claimed that efforts were made for nearly 30 days to raise the issue with Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, but alleged that their concerns were not addressed. "Devendra ji is a sensible leader; he understands our hard work, labour and our enthusiasm to learn Marathi. There was no hesitation from our side to learn Marathi. Marathi is a simple language," he added.

Constitutional Questions Raised

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Majeed Memon also appreciated CM Fadnavis while raising questions over whether language requirements can restrict a person's right to earn a livelihood.

Memon said, "It is good that Devendra Fadnavis has given one year's time. Cases like these are very sensitive." He questioned whether the right to earn a living could be affected on the basis of language requirements. "Can the right to earn a living be obstructed in the name of language? If someone files a petition, the court will decide," he said.

Memon added that any requirement imposed by the government should be examined within the framework of constitutional rights. "If I have to do something within the ambit of the law to earn a living, to do something legally, can I face any obstacles from the government, requiring me to work only in a particular language? So this is a question of constitutional rights that requires the court's consideration," he said.

However, he welcomed the one-year extension announced by Fadnavis, saying it would provide relief to drivers.

Background of the Decision

The decision of CM Fadnavis to give a one-year grace period comes amid a legal challenge to a Maharashtra government notification issued earlier this month that made working knowledge of Marathi compulsory for auto-rickshaw, taxi and app-based cab drivers. (ANI)