On Raksha Bandhan, Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge hailed the festival's unifying message. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav pledged commitment to women's safety. Unique celebrations saw rakhis for Ram Lalla in Ayodhya and for trees in Jharkhand.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday extended his wishes on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, noting that the traditional observance transcends societal boundaries to foster goodwill and mutual responsibility. Kharge highlighted the festival's role in promoting mutual respect, equality, and unity across communities.

Mallikarjun Kharge, in a post on X, reflected on the cultural significance of the traditional celebration. He wrote, "The sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the love, trust, and unbreakable bond between brother and sister. This festival also connects us with a sense of mutual respect, equality, and responsibility towards each other."

Emphasising the values of trust and mutual respect that bind society together beyond traditional divisions, he wrote, "Rising above the boundaries of caste, religion, and sect, this festival conveys the message of brotherhood and social harmony, serving as a symbol of the beautiful traditions of our society."

"May this sacred bond of Rakhi further strengthen love, unity, and goodwill in the lives of all fellow citizens," the post read.

Political Leaders Extend Greetings

Similarly, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to social media to extend her warm greetings to citizens across the country on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

On the other hand, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav also extended his greetings on Raksha Bandhan, stating that the safety, honour, and empowerment of women across Uttar Pradesh remain his firm personal commitment rather than mere political talking points.

Akhilesh Yadav, in a post on X, emphasised his vision for the state's social development during the festive occasion and highlighted the foundational role of women in societal progress. "Raksha Bandhan is not just a festival; it is a symbol of trust, respect, security, and the sacred responsibility of relationships. On this occasion, I want to assure all of you that your honour, your safety, your dreams, and your aspirations are not merely political subjects for me, but a personal resolve. I am committed to such an Uttar Pradesh where women get not only protection, but equal opportunities, justice, self-respect, education, health, employment, and the full right to leadership," the post read.

Unique Celebrations Across the Country

Meanwhile, the festival of Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated with immense enthusiasm and cultural fervour across the country, marked by traditional rituals, sacred offerings, and unique community tributes spanning several states.

Rakhis for Lord Ram in Ayodhya

In Ayodhya, Rakhis sent from the ashram of Lord Ram's sister, Mata Shanta, arrived at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple to be tied to Lord Ram Lalla on the auspicious occasion. The Rakhi was brought from the revered Shringi Ashram after traditional prayers were performed by saints.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Santosh Tiwari, a priest at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, said, "We have received the Rakhis; it has reached us. Now, it will be offered to Ram Lalla Ji, all four brothers, and additionally to all the priests because it has also come for the priests as 'prasad' (blessed offering)."

Jharkhand Women Tie Rakhis to Trees

In Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, tribal women marked the eve of Raksha Bandhan with an environmental conservation pledge, tying Rakhis to forest trees to symbolise their resolve to protect nature.

Speaking to ANI, Padma Shri awardee Jamuna Tudu said, "Today, on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, we have tied rakhis on trees for their long life. This is the entire forest. We have taken a pledge that until the last moment, we will not let the trees be cut."

Local tribal woman Reshma Mardi said, "...We have learned from our ancestors, and they always protect the forests. The forest is like our parents... We tie rakhis to the trees. We want to tell the coming generations the same. "

The nationwide celebrations continue to reflect the timeless essence of the festival, binding families, communities, and traditions across the country. (ANI)