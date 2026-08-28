Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge extended warm wishes on Raksha Bandhan, emphasizing the unbreakable bond between siblings. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted women's dignity, as celebrations took place across the country.

Leaders extend Raksha Bandhan greetings

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday extended his warm wishes to citizens across the country on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The Congress leader emphasised the enduring values of affection, trust, and family ties that grow stronger. Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, shared his festive message highlighting the emotional bond between siblings. He wrote, "Heartfelt Raksha Bandhan wishes to all fellow citizens. May this unbreakable bond between brother and sister, tied by threads of affection, grow even stronger with love and trust."

Similarly, Mallikarjun Kharge, in a post on X, reflected on the cultural significance of the traditional celebration. He wrote, "The sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the love, trust, and unbreakable bond between brother and sister. This festival also connects us with a sense of mutual respect, equality, and responsibility towards each other." Emphasising the values of trust and mutual respect that bind society together beyond traditional divisions, he wrote, "Rising above the boundaries of caste, religion, and sect, this festival conveys the message of brotherhood and social harmony, serving as a symbol of the beautiful traditions of our society." "May this sacred bond of Rakhi further strengthen love, unity, and goodwill in the lives of all fellow citizens. Heartfelt wishes for Raksha Bandhan to everyone," the post read.

On the other hand, on Friday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended heartfelt greetings to the citizens on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, underscoring that the festival represents a shared responsibility toward the dignity of women. In a post on social media platform X, Singh said, "Heartfelt greetings on the sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan. This festival, embodying the unbreakable affection, mutual trust, and deep bond between brother and sister, beautifully reflects our rich cultural heritage and values. It also inspires us to remain committed to the honour, safety, and dignity of women."

Nationwide celebrations mark the occasion

Meanwhile, the festival of Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated with immense enthusiasm and cultural fervour across the country, marked by traditional rituals, sacred offerings, and unique community tributes spanning several states.

Rakhi for Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya

In Ayodhya, Rakhis sent from the ashram of Lord Ram's sister, Mata Shanta, arrived at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple to be tied to Lord Ram Lalla on the auspicious occasion. The Rakhi was brought from the revered Shringi Ashram after traditional prayers were performed by saints.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Santosh Tiwari, a priest at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, said, "We have received the Rakhis; it has reached us. Now, it will be offered to Ram Lalla Ji, all four brothers, and additionally to all the priests because it has also come for the priests as 'prasad' (blessed offering)."

Tribal women tie Rakhis to trees in Jharkhand

On the other hand, in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, tribal women marked the eve of Raksha Bandhan with an environmental conservation pledge, tying Rakhis to forest trees to symbolise their resolve to protect nature. Speaking to ANI, Padma Shri awardee Jamuna Tudu said, "Today, on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, we have tied rakhis on trees for their long life. This is the entire forest. We have taken a pledge that until the last moment, we will not let the trees be cut."

Local tribal woman Reshma Mardi said, "...We have learned from our ancestors, and they always protect the forests. The forest is like our parents... We tie rakhis to the trees. We want to tell the coming generations the same. "

The nationwide celebrations continue to reflect the timeless essence of the festival, binding families, communities, and traditions across the country. (ANI)