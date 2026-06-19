Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed the 'Bhoomi Pujan' for a 10,000-ton Aluminium Extrusion Press at Yantra India Limited in Nagpur, calling it a symbol of India's transformational mindset and growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday performed the 'Bhoomi Pujan' for a state-of-the-art 10,000-ton Aluminium Extrusion Press at the Yantra India Limited (YIL) facility in Nagpur, hailing it as a symbol of India's "transformational mindset" towards self-reliance.

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Addressing the gathering, the Defence Minister emphasised that the project reflects India's shift from being an importer to a domestic manufacturer of critical infrastructure. "This is the symbol of our transformational mindset. The needs for which the country had to once look outside are now being gradually built in our own country by our own citizens. I think this is necessary because we can all see the situation in the world today," Singh said.

Strategic Importance of Indigenisation

Highlighting the fragility of global logistics during international conflicts, the Defence Minister underlined the strategic importance of indigenisation. "When wars break out, the entire supply system gets impacted. So, in such a time, every country wants all necessities related to its security to remain in its own hands and be built by its own hands," he added.

Massive Surge in Defence Production, Exports

Highlighting the rapid growth of India's defence sector, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that the country's domestic defence production and exports have seen a massive surge since 2014. ''Our domestic defence production was only Rs 46,000 crore. But today, I am happy and proud to announce to all of you that if we look at the data for India's financial year 2025-26, it has now increased to a record of more than Rs 1,78,000 crore. India's defence exports in 2014 were approximately Rs 1,000 crore. Today, you will be happy to know that at this time, we are exporting weapons worth approximately Rs 40,000 crore, made on Indian soil by the hands of skilled workers,'' he said.

The ceremony is attended by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar and other senior officials of the Department of Defence Production as well as YIL.

'This is New India': Devendra Fadnavis

Asserting India's rising global stature and strategic strength, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the world now recognises India as a powerhouse that "cannot be played with," highlighting the nation's journey towards complete self-reliance.

Speaking at the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony for the 10,000-ton Aluminium Extrusion Press at the Yantra India Limited (YIL) facility in Nagpur, Fadnavis pointed towards recent strategic milestones as proof of India's evolution. "When Operation Sindoor was done, the entire world saw India's progress and its strategic capability. The entire world now believes that India is a country which cannot be played with," Fadnavis said.

Drawing a sharp contrast with the past, the Deputy CM emphasised that the current leadership has transformed the nation's security outlook. "This is not old India, this is New India. This India stands on its full strength, with Atmanirbharta (self-reliance)," he added.

National Asset for Defence Manufacturing

The proposed extrusion press will be a major national asset for the defence manufacturing sector. It will strengthen the nation's capability to produce large, high-strength and precision aluminium alloy extrusions to cater to the requirements of defence & aerospace sectors, according to the release.

The project will help reduce dependence on imports of critical aluminium extruded components and support indigenous manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. (ANI)