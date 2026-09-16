Rajkot's District Library continues to be a vital resource in the digital age, offering over 57,000 books in multiple languages. It provides a dedicated study space for students, resources for competitive exams, and a collection of rare books.

In an age when digital content has become an integral part of everyday life, Rajkot’s District Library continues to draw students and readers with its diverse collection of books, newspapers and dedicated reading spaces. Operating since 1957, the library has a collection of more than 57,000 books in Gujarati, Hindi and English, covering a wide range of subjects and interests.

It also provides resources for students preparing for competitive examinations and readers looking for current affairs and academic material. For students, the library offers not just access to books but also a conducive environment for focused study.

A Haven for Students and Readers

“Here, you can find all kinds of books. The staff is also very positive and supportive in the way they interact with us. From cleanliness to all the other facilities, everything is very well taken care of,” said student Nidhi Maavadia.

The library also maintains newspapers and magazines in multiple languages, giving readers access to regular updates on current affairs. “Regarding current affairs, apart from the magazines that are regularly available here, newspapers are also available in multiple languages. Newspapers in English and Gujarati are available here, and there is a separate section for newspapers where you can sit and read them,” said student Malati Kiritbhai Chavda.

The facility has also become a regular study destination for students preparing for examinations, with books covering subjects such as general knowledge, history and current affairs. “I also get good facilities here. The reading hall is excellent. Whatever books I need are available to me, whether they are related to current affairs, general knowledge, or history. The environment is also very good, and the library staff respond to me very well,” said student Bhavik Mandviya.

Extended Hours and Rare Collections

According to librarian Sumra Anisha Abdulbhai, the library has created a separate study space for students that remains open from 8 am to midnight. “In the library, we have created a separate study space for students, which is open from 8 am to 12 midnight. There are more than 60,000 books in the library in Gujarati, Hindi and English. The speciality of the Rajkot Public Library is its collection of very old and rare books, which are not commonly found in other libraries. The library has a very good and diverse collection of books,” she said.

With newspapers, current affairs material, academic resources and rare books available under one roof, the Rajkot District Library continues to cater to diverse reading and learning needs. Its long-standing collection and dedicated study spaces are also helping sustain a culture of reading and learning, even as readers increasingly turn to digital platforms for information. (ANI)