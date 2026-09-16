An innovative Instagram post has gone viral for offering "Rent A Garba Partner" packages during the Navratri festival. Ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000, these tiers include dance lessons, matching outfits, and even a safe ride home. The quirky offer has sparked a wave of amused and curious reactions across social media.

It might be challenging to find a Garba partner, particularly for individuals who wish to participate in the festivities but lack a dancing partner. An innovative alternative has been proposed by one Instagram post, which allows users to "rent" a Garba partner during Navratri. Each of the three packages listed in the post, which range in price, offers a variety of activities, such as dancing for a few hours, receiving assistance with Garba routines, snapping photos, and even receiving a safe trip home.

Navratri, a nine-day celebration observed throughout India, is strongly associated with the worship of Shakti and Goddess Durga. Devotees celebrate Sharad Navratri in September and October with prayers, music, and dance. It will be observed from October 11 to October 20 this year. As people prepare for Navratri, an Instagram user shared a poster titled “Rent A Garba Partner" with the line, “This Navratri, don’t dance alone!"

The poster lists three options. The Silver package costs Rs 1,000 and includes two hours of Garba, matching outfits, basic dance lessons and “awkward but cute selfies". For Rs 1,500, the Gold package includes four hours of Garba, matching costumes, reels and Instagram pictures. A "cute backstory on how we met" and the ability to address the customer's friends as "bhai" and "bhabhi" are also included.

The most expensive option is the Platinum package at Rs 2,000. It promises an entire day of Garba, help with the best dance moves, a forehead kiss after Garba, help with a dupatta and jhumkas, and a safe ride home.

Look At Viral Post

The caption of the post reads, “Applications comments me dal do."

How Did Social Media React?

The post soon drew several comments, with many users joking about the packages while others appeared interested in finding out whether the offer was real.

A user said, “Krish bhaiya diamond nhi hai kya." Another said, “ye 2000 wala 100 ke budget me mil sakta hai kya?."

A comment read, “100 vala kuch package hai kya." Someone asked, “Is this Real? Or just like Prank sort of? Because I really need a garba partner."