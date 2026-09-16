The National Green Tribunal is hosting a two-day international conference on environment and climate in New Delhi from Sept 19. PM Modi will inaugurate the event, which will see participation from judges and experts from 17 countries.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) will host a two-day international conference on “The Future of Environment and Climate Dynamics” in New Delhi on September 19 and 20, bringing together judges, judicial representatives, environmental experts and senior officials from 17 countries to deliberate on emerging challenges relating to climate change, environmental governance and environmental justice. The conference will be held at Vigyan Bhawan and will seek to facilitate an exchange of judicial approaches, scientific knowledge and environmental governance practices across different jurisdictions.

High-Profile Dignitaries to Attend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the conference, while President Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest at the valedictory session. The conference will also be attended by Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav, Housing and Urban Affairs and Power Minister Manohar Lal, Supreme Court judge Justice B.V. Nagarathna, Attorney General R. Venkataramani, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava.

Extensive National and International Participation

Judges and judicial representatives from 17 countries are expected to participate in the conference along with judges of the Supreme Court and various High Courts, district judiciary representatives and environmental experts from India. Senior officials and representatives from several institutions are also scheduled to attend, including officials of various Union ministries, State Judicial Academies, State Legal Services Authorities, State Expert Appraisal Committees (SEACs), State Environment Impact Assessment Authorities (SEIAAs) and State Wetland Authorities.

Key Objectives of the Conference

According to the NGT, the conference is intended to provide a platform for discussions on environmental and climate-related challenges, including gaps in policy formulation, implementation and enforcement. It will also focus on sharing successful practices and strengthening coordination among judicial, governmental, scientific and other institutions involved in environmental protection. (ANI)