Dr Renoy Philip recently reunited with his childhood nanny, Janaki, after nearly 29 years apart. She had cared for his family for 15 years in Bahrain. Philip documented his emotional journey and their heartwarming reunion at her home in a viral Instagram video.

A reunion nearly three decades in the making has touched social media users after Dr Renoy Philip met his childhood nanny, Janaki Aunty, who cared for him and his family for around 15 years in Bahrain.

Philip shared glimpses of the emotional journey in a video posted on Instagram. Before meeting Janaki, he went through old family photographs from his childhood in Bahrain, revisiting memories of the woman who had been an important part of his early years.

Watch the viral video here:

Pointing to one of the photographs, Philip explained that the woman pictured was their nanny in Bahrain and that she had stayed with the family for close to 15 years. He identified her as Janaki Aunty and recalled being very close to her.

Another old photograph showed Philip alongside his mother and Janaki. Looking at the pictures, he expressed his excitement about meeting her again, saying he "cannot wait to see her."

As he travelled to meet Janaki, Philip reflected on how she had looked after him from the time he was born in Bahrain. He said it had been almost 29 years and that he wanted to see how she was doing.

The video then captured the moment Philip reached Janaki's home and called out to her. Their long-awaited meeting created an emotional moment as the two reunited after years apart.

The heartwarming footage quickly drew attention online, with viewers responding to the bond shared between Philip and the woman who had cared for him during his childhood.

One user wrote, "She is so cute."

Another commented, "That's so beautiful and thoughtful."

"She has such a lovely smile," a third user added.

The reunion has resonated with viewers because it brings together childhood memories, gratitude and a relationship that endured despite the passage of decades.