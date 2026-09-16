In Gujarat's Chhota Udepur, government initiatives are helping tribal girls continue education. The Vidyasadhana Yojana provides free bicycles to Class 9 students, improving regular school attendance and access to education for girls in remote areas.

Government initiatives in Gujarat’s tribal areas are helping girls continue their education by addressing challenges related to access to schools and providing financial and infrastructure support.

Empowering Girls Through Bicycle Support

Under the Vidyasadhana Yojana, eligible tribal girls entering Class 9 are provided free bicycles to make their daily commute to school easier. The bicycle support is aimed at encouraging regular attendance and helping students continue their education. In 2025-26, Rs 30.49 crore has been allocated for girls studying in Class 9 under the scheme.

Students and Authorities Welcome Initiatives

Neelamben Naginbhai, a student, said the bicycle support has encouraged students to attend school more regularly. “I received a bicycle from the government. Since then, students who earlier did not come to school regularly have also started attending every day,” she said.

Another student, Drishti Rathwa, said the bicycles have made it easier for students to reach school regularly. “We have been given bicycles, so students can come to school regularly. Our school also has a playground, digital boards and drinking water facilities, which are very helpful for us,” she said.

School authorities said various government schemes are also supporting students through financial assistance and other facilities. Shreekant Rathwa, Principal of Government School, Mudhiyari, said, “The government has started many schemes to help students. Under the Saraswati Sadhna Yojana, students who live far from school are given bicycles, so they can easily come to school. The government has also started the Namo Lakshmi Yojana, under which eligible students get Rs 500 every month. This helps more students continue coming to school.”

Creating a Supportive Learning Environment

Along with bicycle assistance, schools in the region are also equipped with facilities such as digital boards, playgrounds and drinking water, aimed at creating a supportive learning environment for students. Together, these initiatives are helping improve access to education for tribal students and encouraging girls to continue their schooling. (ANI)