BJP state general secretary Shravan Singh Bagdi dismissed 'barabandi' claims ahead of Rajasthan's final municipal polls, saying the party will train councillors. Meanwhile, former CM Ashok Gehlot predicted a Congress victory, citing public discontent.

BJP Dismisses 'Barabandi', Pledges to Train Councillors

Ahead of the second and final phase of Rajasthan's municipal elections, BJP state general secretary Shravan Singh Bagdi on Friday said that "'barabandi' (barricading the candidates) is not a BJP term" and asserted that the party would focus on training newly elected councillors to effectively serve the public. Bagdi said the first phase of polling had already been completed and claimed that the trends emerging from the initial phase were favourable to the BJP.

"The first phase of the elections has taken place, and the trends are beginning to emerge. The Bharatiya Janata Party is going to form its boards. After the second phase, it will become clear that BJP will form boards everywhere," Bagdi said.

Focus on Training, Not 'Barricading'

Responding to questions about the alleged 'barabandi' of councillors to a safe location to avoid horse-trading during the civic elections, Bagdi said the term was not used by the BJP and asserted that the party does not engage in such a practice. He said the party would instead focus on training workers who are elected as councillors. "'Barabandi' is not a BJP term. The party's work is to train its workers. Those who are elected as councillors will be given training on the party's organisational framework and how to work effectively among the people," he said.

Bagdi said the training programme would focus on enabling elected councillors to better serve people in their respective areas. He said councillors would be guided to work on key civic issues such as water, electricity, roads, basic infrastructure and cleanliness. The training would also help them understand the party's ideology and organisational principles while carrying out their responsibilities towards the public, he added.

Doors Open for Independents

On independent candidates joining the BJP after winning the elections, Bagdi said the party would welcome those who wish to associate themselves with the organisation. "If an independent candidate wins and wants to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, we welcome them. The doors of the BJP are open for independent councillors who wish to join the party," Bagdi said.

Polling for the first phase of the local body elections was held on September 9, and the second phase will be held on September 11.

Gehlot Predicts Congress Victory, Cites Public Discontent

Meanwhile, Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday targeted the BJP government over the ongoing civic body elections, saying the public mood is in favour of the Congress and that the party will receive the mandate in its favour. Speaking to the media in Jaipur before leaving for Jodhpur, Gehlot said people had already made up their minds and were unhappy with the performance of the government over the past two and a half years.

“I have said earlier too that this time the mood of the people is to make Congress successful. The government has not done any work in the last two-and-a-half years,” Gehlot said. He claimed that people had high expectations of the government when it came to power, but those expectations had not been fulfilled.

According to Gehlot, the situation was serious in both rural and urban areas. “People had a lot of expectations from the government, but work was not done on them. Whether it is villages or cities, the situation is serious everywhere,” the former Chief Minister said.