Rahul Gandhi announced his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign for Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Sept 19. He aims to meet students to understand challenges caused by a 'broken education system' and bring their issues to the national political discourse.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday announced his next campaign, 'Chhatron Ki Goonj', which will be held on September 19 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

'A Broken Education System Has Pushed Your Future Into Darkness'

Through a post on X, Gandhi addressed "students, youth and India's Gen Z", saying the entire country is watching them as he alleged that a "broken education system" has extinguished their hopes and pushed their future into darkness. "My dear students, youth, and India's Gen Z. The entire country is watching with you as today a broken education system has extinguished the flame of your hopes and pushed your future into darkness," the Congress MP said.

He said that under the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign, he would meet students in different cities to understand their challenges, adding that listening to their voices, concerns and opinions was necessary to bring changes to the system. "Through ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj,’ I am meeting you in different cities to understand your challenges. As part of this campaign, on September 19, I will once again be among you, in Indore. But to change this system, it is essential to hear the voice of every student in the country, their pain, and their opinion," he said.

Sharing a link along with his post, Gandhi urged students to reach out to him with their concerns and suggestions. "Your problems. Your suggestions. Together, we will bring hope back," he said.

About the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Campaign

The campaign, launched by Congress leaders in 2026, aims to provide a platform for students to raise concerns related to examination irregularities, paper leaks, rising education costs, recruitment issues and unemployment. The 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign has previously been held in Pune, Kota, Dehradun and Prayagraj, with the objective of bringing student-related issues into the national political discourse. (ANI)