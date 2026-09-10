YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleges massive irregularities in DSC 2025 recruitment, demanding a CBI probe and Education Minister Nara Lokesh's resignation. He cited fake sports quota appointments and other discrepancies, accusing the government of a cover-up.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday alleged massive irregularities in the DSC 2025 recruitment process and demanded a CBI probe into the matter, while also seeking the resignation of state Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

Addressing the media in Tadepalli, Jagan alleged that several candidates were given government jobs despite not appearing for the examination and claimed that the recruitment process was marred by "unprecedented irregularities."

Details of Alleged Irregularities

Jagan cited several cases to support his allegations, including appointments made under the sports quota on the basis of participation certificates for tournaments which, he claimed, were never conducted. "Many skeletons are tumbling out of the DSC 2025 cupboard with every passing day," Jagan said, alleging that the recruitment process had violated established norms.

He alleged that 39 appointments were made under the sports quota and claimed that some candidates submitted certificates showing participation in tournaments in Khammam that, according to the Telangana Judo Association, were never held. Jagan further alleged irregularities in the softball and Kho-Kho categories.

Citing one case, he claimed that a candidate and his sister were appointed under the sports quota on the basis of medals allegedly won at a Kho-Kho championship in Nalgonda, despite the Telangana Kho-Kho Association stating that no such competition had taken place. He also alleged that a candidate from Kurnool district was appointed despite not clearing the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), claiming that his marks and reservation-category details did not match the prescribed criteria. Jagan alleged that similar discrepancies were found in the case of another candidate from Kadapa district.

Jagan Targets Govt, Alleges Cover-Up

Targeting the state government, the YSRCP chief alleged that officials' claim that verification had been conducted seven times before appointments were made was difficult to accept in view of the alleged discrepancies. He further alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his son, Lokesh, had attempted to mislead the legislature as part of an alleged effort to cover up the issue.

Jagan also alleged that the government had attempted to adopt a similar mechanism in recruitment to posts in the Forest Department through APPSC using the sports quota, but withdrew the move after the YSRCP raised objections.

According to Jagan, the alleged irregularities began with the responsibility for preparing the question bank and conducting the examination being entrusted to the same person. He claimed that an outsourcing employee subsequently gained access to the examination paper, secured the first rank and was later removed from the merit list.

Impact and Future Action

Jagan also referred to alleged audio and video evidence concerning the offer of jobs and questioned why the matter had not been pursued more thoroughly. "The entire exercise has a telling effect on the youth who work hard to appear for competitive examinations," Jagan said, alleging that such irregularities would undermine public confidence in the recruitment system.

He said the YSRCP was pursuing the matter before the courts and asserted that further revelations would expose what he described as attempts by the government to cover up the alleged irregularities. (ANI)