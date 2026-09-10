A Delhi court directed framing of money laundering charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Tejaswi Yadav in the IRCTC hotel tender scam. The court said the probe was not politically motivated and the land involved was 'proceeds of crime'.

The Special MP-MLA Court on Thursday directed to frame money laundering Charges against LARA Projects, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi, Lalu Prasad Yadav, PC Gupta, Sarala Gupta, Sujata Hotels and Vijay Kochar and Vinay Kochar for the money laundering offences.

This alleged money laundering case is linked to the irregularities in the IRCTC hotel tender scam case registered by the CBI. The court also said that the Investigation against Lalu Prasad Yadav was not politically motivated. The court also said that the land transferred at Patna is proceeds of crime. "The proceeds of crime were enjoyed by the Lalu Family." Special Judge Vishal Gogne directed that charges be framed against the accused persons under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The court has directed the accused persons to appear before the Rouse Avenue court on October 3 before Special Judge Prashant Kumar.

The court has discharged the accused persons, namely: Gaurav Gupta, Nath Mal Kakrania, Rahul Yadav, Vijay Tripathi, Deoki Nandan Tulshyan, Rajiv Kumar Relan, Abhishek Finance Private Limited.

'Tender condition manipulated under Lalu's stewardship'

While framing the charges, the court said that Lalu Prasad Yadav, the then Railway Minister, fixed a tender of an IRCTC hotel in favour of his favourite company in lieu of a land Parcel. The Land at Patna was described as proceeds of crime by the ED.

The court also said that it did not find that the investigation against Lalu Prasad Yadav was motivated by political vendetta. Under the stewardship of Lalu Prasad Yadav, the tender condition came to be manipulated, the court said. The owner of the hotel company transferred the prime land at Patna to the company of PC Gupta and Sarla Gupta. They were close to Lalu Prasad Yadav. The land at Patna is proceeds of crime, the court said.

Defense to challenge order in High Court

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Lalu Prasad Yadav, said that, “The court has discharged 7 accused with the same allegations, which shows that the case has no legs to stand. The case against Lalu Prasad and family is a result of political vendetta and will fall soon. We will challenge it in the High Court.”

Senior advocate Maninder Singh also said that the fact that the Special Court has discharged 8 accused who had been suffering the same allegations itself shows that the case has no legs to stand on. The case against Lalu Prasad and family is a result of political vendetta and will fall. The Order will be challenged before the High Court.

On February 12, 2026, the Rouse Avenue court reserved its order on framing of charges in the LARA projects Money laundering case.

Former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, former Deputy CM Tejaswi Prasad Yadav and 13 others are accused and were charge-sheeted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

ASG D P Singh alongwith Advocate Manu Mishra, had submitted that there is sufficient material to frame charges against the accused persons.

After investigation, the ED had filed chargesheet against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Prasad Yadav, LARA Projects LLP, Sarla Gupta, Prem Chand Gupta, Gaurav Gupta, Nath Mal Kakrania, Rahul Yadav, Vijay Tripathi, Devki Nandan Tulshyan, Sujata Hotels, Vinay Kochar, Vijay Kochar, Rajiv Kumar Relan and Abhishek Finance Pvt. Ltd. (ANI)