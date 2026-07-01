An FIR has been lodged against five people, including a headmaster and invigilator, for facilitating cheating for a female candidate during the Rajasthan LDC recruitment exam in Jaisalmer. An extra invigilator allegedly took the paper out to help her.

Case Registered Against Five for Exam Malpractice

A case was registered on Wednesday at the Jaisalmer City Kotwali police station against five individuals, including a woman, in connection with an incident of cheating during the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board's LDC (Clerk Grade-II) recruitment exam held on Sunday. Police registered a case against five people, including the exam centre's headmaster, a teacher, and an invigilator, on allegations of facilitating unfair means to benefit a female candidate during the second shift of the exam at the Swami Vivekananda Model School centre. Following complaints from candidates, the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board had ordered the District Collector to conduct an inquiry.

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Police Investigation Underway

Speaking to ANI, Rewant Dan Charan, Additional Superintendent of Police, said, "Regarding the LDC recruitment exam held last Sunday, conducted by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board at Swami Vivekanand School. During the second shift of the exam, a candidate named Manu Kanwar was present. An extra invigilator, or 'reliever' in their terminology, was stationed there. He reportedly brought the paper out for a brief period, allegedly for the purpose of helping her cheat. An investigation was conducted by the SDM, and based on that investigation report, a case has been registered. Case 136 at Kotwali Police Station, Jaisalmer.

He further stated, "I am the investigating officer, and the investigation will be completed soon. Mahesh, the District Education Officer, was also a member of the investigation committee. The case has been registered by him. There are five accused in this case, and the investigation is ongoing."

Accused Named in FIR

A case has been registered under various sections against five individuals, including the female candidate Manu Kanwar, the reliever Padam Singh, and the exam centre in-charge Ummed Singh. "As mentioned in the FIR, there are five: Manu Kanwar, and besides the candidate, the main accused is Padam Singh. Another is Ummed Singh, who was serving as the centre superintendent. There are two others who were on invigilation duty in that room. Regarding the nodal officer, if the people deployed on duty commit a crime during their duty, then what would be the role of the nodal officer, you tell me. Consider the FIR as coming from the nodal officer's side. The SDM, as the nodal officer, conducted the investigation, and based on that, the FIR was filed. The investigation is going on," ASP added.

Action Under Anti-Cheating Law

In line with the state government's strict stance against paper leaks and cheating mafias, the police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 3 and 10 of the Rajasthan Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2022. (ANI)