The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided ten locations in UP and Delhi linked to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. The searches are part of a money-laundering probe into the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and University.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at ten premises linked to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in connection with an ongoing money-laundering investigation relating to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

The search operation was launched early on Wednesday and is still underway, covering premises in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur and Saharanpur, as well as Delhi.

The premises being searched by multiple teams of the ED, in close coordination with police forces concerned in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, include Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and Mohammad Ali Jauhar University linked to Azam Khan.

Details of Money Laundering Probe

Founded by Azam Khan in 2006, Mohammad Ali Jauhar University is a private university in Rampur. ED's Lucknow zonal office is conducting the search operations under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Officials said the investigation pertains to alleged "diversion of government contract funds through private contractors and their subsequent utilisation, including for creation of assets of the university and trust."

"The investigation has also revealed financial transactions between certain contractors and the trust and contractors allegedly benefiting from Government contracts diverted funds towards the trust and university, including substantial donations and construction works," said the officials.

According to the officials, the searches are aimed at tracing the proceeds of crime, financial records, documents and digital evidence relating to the diversion and utilisation of government funds. (ANI)