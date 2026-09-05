A woman fled with 25 gold rings worth Rs 20 lakh from a jewellery shop on Jaipur’s Niwaru Road. She had asked to see rings before grabbing the box while the jeweller served another customer. The jeweller and an employee chased her for about 500 metres and recovered the jewellery. She allegedly told them, 'I want to go to jail'.

A woman allegedly walked into a jewellery shop in Jaipur, asked to see some rings and then made a sudden dash for the door with a box containing gold jewellery worth around Rs 20 lakh. The incident took place at Bhawani Jewellers in Laxmi Nagar on Niwaru Road at around 11.45am, according to a complaint filed by jeweller Trilok Chand Prajapat. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, reported Bhaskar.

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She kept looking at rings before making a run

According to Prajapat's complaint, the woman entered the shop and asked to see rings. He placed a box containing 25 gold rings in front of her. She selected two rings and asked about their prices. She then told the jeweller that she would call her father to make an online payment.

While she continued looking at the jewellery, Prajapat began attending to another customer. Police said the woman allegedly used the opportunity to pick up the entire box and run out of the shop.

Jeweller and employee chased her

Prajapat and one of his employees immediately ran after her. They reportedly chased the woman for around 500 metres before catching her and recovering the jewellery box.

She was then handed over to Jhotwara police. According to the jeweller, the woman made an unusual statement after she was caught, allegedly saying, “I did this because I want to go to jail.”

Chilli powder and spray allegedly found in purse

The jeweller also told police that a search of the woman's purse allegedly revealed red chilli powder and an irritant spray.

Prajapat said the woman had received a phone call shortly before grabbing the jewellery. After ending the call and putting her phone away, she allegedly picked up the box and ran.

He also claimed that another person who had been with the woman fled after seeing people chase her.

Police will have to establish whether the woman had planned the alleged theft with anyone else.

CCTV captures the alleged theft

The CCTV footage from inside the shop reportedly shows the woman leaving with the jewellery box.

Prajapat filed a complaint at Jhotwara police station on Friday, alleging that the woman had attempted to steal the gold rings.

The circumstances surrounding the woman's alleged statement about wanting to go to jail, as well as the role of the suspected accomplice, remain part of the investigation.

Police yet to clarify details

Attempts to contact Jhotwara SHO Raisal Singh for a response were unsuccessful, added the Bhaskar report.

ACP Jhotwara Shiv Kumar Bhardwaj initially said he was unaware of the incident and would check with the station house officer. He also could not be reached later for further comment.