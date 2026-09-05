Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary expressed concern over rising Ganga water levels, assuring that the administration is on alert. He conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas and announced plans for permanent solutions like repairing embankments.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday expressed concern over the rising water levels of the Ganga River, saying nearly 20 lakh cusecs of water were flowing through the river, while assuring that the administration was on alert and relief operations were underway.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to flood-affected areas, CM Samrat Choudhary said, "The way almost 20 lakh cusecs of water are passing through the Ganga River... From the Buxar border to the Sone River, around 5.5 lakh cusecs have been released. This is a matter of concern, but the administration everywhere is on alert and providing assistance to the general public."

Permanent Solutions Planned

He added, "We have also started arrangements for a permanent solution to this. Earlier, work was being done on Kosi and Gandak rivers. Now, instructions have been given that under all circumstances, the embankments of Mother Ganga must be properly repaired. Wherever ring dams are needed, they will be built, and new stretches will be constructed."

The Chief Minister further said, "You can see that across many places, Ganga's water is spreading over a 20-kilometre stretch. We will limit and streamline it, which will also help in getting rid of the accumulated silt."

CM Conducts Aerial Survey, Reviews Situation

CM Choudhary conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Bhagalpur and Naugachia and later reached Begusarai to assess the flood situation amid rising water levels of the Ganga River. Union Textile Minister and Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh was also present during the visit.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said, "Conducted an aerial survey of the Bhagalpur and Naugachia areas to assess the flood situation and gathered information on relief and rescue operations in the affected regions."

He further said, "Instructed officials to ensure that affected people face no difficulties of any kind, all necessary arrangements and precautionary measures are implemented on time, and there is no shortfall in relief and rescue operations. The administration should work with full promptness to ensure the safety of the general public."

On-Ground Inspection and Review Meeting

During his visit to Begusarai, the Chief Minister, along with officials and public representatives, inspected the flood-affected areas near Kailashpur Mor in the Ulav area and reviewed the ground situation.

After the inspection, the Chief Minister reached the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Guest House, where he held a review meeting with officials on the flood situation and relief and rescue measures. The meeting focused on reviewing the availability of relief materials, transportation facilities, healthcare services, animal fodder and other essential arrangements in the flood-affected areas. (ANI)