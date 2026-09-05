A 42-year-old property dealer was shot dead outside a gym in Delhi's Narela. More than 48 hours later, the alleged shooters are still at large. Police have formed four teams to investigate and are analysing CCTV footage of the suspects.

More than 48 hours after a 42-year-old property dealer was shot dead outside a gym in Delhi's Narela, the alleged shooters remain at large, with the Delhi Police yet to make any arrests.

Incident Details Emerge

CCTV footage purportedly showing the suspects fleeing the spot on a motorcycle has surfaced. One of the suspects can allegedly be seen carrying a pistol as they flee the area.

Pramod Kumar, a resident of Nahri village, was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified assailants near a gym close to Delhi Hospital in Bakner at around 6:50 am on September 3.

According to police, Kumar sustained multiple bullet injuries in the firing. Fifteen empty cartridges were recovered from the spot.

Family, Locals Stage Protest

Following the killing, Kumar's family and local residents staged a road blockade, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. Police officials assured the protesters that efforts were being made to trace and apprehend those involved.

Police Investigation Underway

Police have formed four teams comprising personnel from the Special Staff and local police to identify and apprehend the assailants. CCTV footage from the area is being analysed, and local intelligence is being developed as part of the investigation, police said.

According to preliminary information, the two assailants arrived on a motorcycle and allegedly fired around 16 rounds at Kumar, several of which struck him, before fleeing the spot.

Motive and Legal Action

Police suspect that the killing may be linked to an extortion angle or old enmity, though the motive has not yet been conclusively established.

An FIR has been registered at Narela Police Station under Sections 103(1), 109(1), 351(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act, against unidentified accused. Police said that efforts are underway to trace and apprehend those involved.