Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited flood-hit Varanasi, conducted an aerial survey, and distributed relief materials at a camp. He assured victims of government support and announced compensation for affected families and farmers.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Varanasi on Saturday, conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas, and visited relief camps to meet with flood victims. The Chief Minister enquired about the well-being of the affected families, provided them with relief materials, and assured them that the state government stands firmly with them in this time of crisis.

CM Reviews Relief Work, Distributes Aid

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Vidya Vihar Inter College in Salarpur, Uttar Pradesh, and distributed relief materials to the flood-affected families. After distributing the relief materials to the affected families, the Chief Minister addressed the gathering, chanting "Har Har Mahadev". He said that last year, he had inspected the relief work at the same school and distributed relief materials. He added that the backflow of the Varuna River causes waterlogging in low-lying areas.

He said that previously, 40-45 districts were affected during this rainy season, but thanks to his tenure of the last nine and a half years, only 14 districts are slightly affected. Children used to suffer from encephalitis, but today this has been completely controlled.

CM Yogi said, “Today, thanks to the efforts of the district administration and the party, relief materials are being distributed on a war footing. He said that today, Kashi is embracing a new look, becoming the new Kashi. Kashi Vishwanath Dham, ghats, railway station, bus station, airport, road widening, and ring road have given Kashi the dignity of a new Kashi.”

Comprehensive Relief Package

“Today, children in disaster relief camps are being given 26 items, including milk, fruits, grains, buckets, mugs, biscuits, salt, towels, and oil. All this money has been provided by the Prime Minister. Previous governments used to pocket this money,” he added.

The Chief Minister directed officials to disburse financial assistance of 4 lakh within 24 hours to affected families. “Farmers whose crops were submerged have also been directed to receive compensation. Arrangements have been made to distribute 400,000 rupees to families within 24 hours, including house collapse, lightning, and snake bites as disasters,” he said.

He added, “The homeless have also been directed to receive the Prime Minister's or Chief Minister's Housing Scheme. Good governments bring forth good work.”

He stated that 567 families in 16 wards are affected. 48 boats are being deployed for their services. Ayushman cards are being distributed for medical treatment.

Post-Flood Action Plan

CM Yogi confirmed that as soon as the floodwaters recede, sanitisation and disinfectant spraying will be carried out across the region to prevent outbreaks of waterborne diseases.

“The crops of 1,131 farmers have been damaged. As soon as the floodwaters recede, appropriate spraying will be done to prevent any disease from spreading. All this is possible because you have elected a capable MP to Parliament and made him the Prime Minister of the country. You are not alone in this time of crisis; the entire government is always standing with you,” he said.

During this time, a wreath was also laid on the statue of freedom fighter Jaggu Ram Maurya. The Chief Minister conducted a detailed on-site inspection of the flood relief camp, observing the facilities available there. He also showed affection to the children present there and enquired about their studies.

Labour and Employment Minister Anil Rajbhar addressed the gathering at the flood relief camp and congratulated the Chief Minister. He said that whenever people are affected by floods, the Chief Minister immediately organises a flood relief camp. During any natural disaster, our government stands at the doorstep of the people. The people of Shivpur Assembly have consistently received the Chief Minister's blessings every year.

Present at the event were State Water Power Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and Minister of State for Stamps (Independent Charge) Ravindra Jaiswal, Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu', Minister of State for MSME Hansraj Vishwakarma, District Panchayat President Poonam Maurya, Mayor Ashok Tiwari, former Minister and MLA Neelkanth Tiwari, MLA Saurabh Srivastava, MLA Awadhesh Singh, MLA Tribhuvan Ram, District President Ramshakal Patel, Divisional Commissioner S. Rajlingam, Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal, District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal, Chief Development Officer Prakhar Kumar, and officials from related departments.