A man was arrested in Tamil Nadu’s Erode for allegedly forcing a student to mix powdered cow dung into sambar prepared under the state’s free breakfast scheme. Police said the accused, Arumugam, acted after his wife was dismissed as a school cook. Teachers detected an unusual bitter taste while checking food and stopped students from eating it.

A man in Tamil Nadu's Erode has been arrested for allegedly making a student mix powdered cow dung into sambar prepared for a government school's free breakfast scheme. The accused, identified as Arumugam, reportedly carried out the act to take revenge after his wife was removed from her job as a cook at the school.

Teachers noticed something was wrong

The incident took place on August 29, but a police complaint was filed on September 1. According to police sources, teachers tasted the food before it was served to the students as part of the school’s routine checking process. They noticed that the sambar had an unusually bitter taste.

The teachers initially suspected that the school cook may have accidentally added too much turmeric. However, further checking reportedly revealed the presence of powdered cow dung.

Students were not served the contaminated food

Police said the substance had been added only to the portion of sambar kept separately for teachers to taste. The food prepared for the students was not affected.

As the teachers detected the unusual taste before the meal was served, the contaminated food did not reach the children, police said, as reported by India Today.

Man allegedly forced a student to carry out plan

Investigators allege that Arumugam coerced a student into mixing the powdered cow dung into the food.

Police believe the alleged act was linked to his anger over his wife's dismissal from her job as a cook at the school. The investigation is continuing to establish the exact circumstances and the student's role in the incident.

Arumugam booked under BNS

Police arrested Arumugam under Section 123 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with causing hurt by means of poison or other substances with the intention of committing an offence.

The case has raised concerns over the safety of food served to children under government school meal programmes. However, police said the quick tasting check by teachers ensured that the affected food was identified before it could be served to students.