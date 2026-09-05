BRS leader KTR slammed Rahul Gandhi and CM Revanth Reddy over unfulfilled poll promises to youth. He dared Rahul to visit Karimnagar for his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign to hear students' real problems and warned of a backlash if KCR is targeted.

KTR Dares Rahul Gandhi to Hear 'Real Goonj' of Students

BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing them of betraying Telangana’s youth and students by failing to fulfil their electoral promises. Targeting Rahul Gandhi’s “Chhatron Ki Goonj” campaign, KTR said the Congress leader should come to Karimnagar and listen to the actual concerns of Telangana’s students. “Rahul Gandhi is changing colours from state to state. You are talking about ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ across India. I demand that you come to Karimnagar in Telangana and listen to the problems of our students. You will hear the real Goonj of students here. Come to Karimnagar and listen to the voice of Telangana."

Warning of Backlash if KCR is Targeted

KT Rama Rao warned the Congress government in Telangana against targeting former Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, saying it could face a backlash similar to the one witnessed after KCR's resignation in 2006. Addressing a gathering in Karimnagar, KTR said, “They are demanding that KCR resign. Why should he resign? Should KCR, who brought Telangana, resign?” Recalling the events of 2006, he said Congress leaders had demanded KCR's resignation in Karimnagar and claimed that the Congress faced a backlash following his resignation. “If you mess with KCR now, Revanth Reddy, the same thing will happen again. Keep that in mind,” KTR warned.

'Resign 420 Times for 420 Unfulfilled Promises'

Targeting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Congress leadership, KTR alleged that the party had betrayed the people of Telangana by failing to fulfil its election promises. “For the betrayals committed, Revanth Reddy and Congress leaders should resign 420 times for their 420 unfulfilled promises,” he said.

KTR further said that dismissing one minister was not enough and claimed that the entire Congress government in Telangana would eventually face dismissal. “Dismissing just one minister is not enough; the days are fast approaching when your entire government will be dismissed. Remember this, I am warning the Congress party,” he said.

KTR to Rahul: 'Can't You Hear the Agitated Students Here?'

The BRS leader's remarks come amid an escalating political confrontation between the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS in Telangana. He hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the alleged agitation among students in Telangana, urging him to visit the state and interact with them to understand the functioning of the Congress government. “Rahul Gandhi, you speak of ‘Chhatron ki Goonj’. Can't you hear the students here? They are agitated. They are angry. Your CM destroyed them. Can't you understand? Do you not realise what is happening in Telangana?” KTR said.

He further urged Rahul Gandhi to visit Telangana and interact with students directly. “Come here and speak to our students and only then will you realise how your government is functioning,” the BRS leader said. (ANI)