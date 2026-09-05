Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the centenary celebrations of Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), travelling by Delhi Metro to reach the campus. He was presented with a memento and lauded the college's legacy.

PM Modi Attends Centenary Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the centenary celebrations of Delhi University’s prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) at 7:00 PM on Saturday. After the lighting of the lamp, college authorities presented the Prime Minister with a commemorative framed memento in honour of the completion of 100 years of SRCC. Notably, PM Modi opted to travel by the Delhi Metro to reach the campus in North Delhi, engaging with students and fellow passengers during the journey.

PM Hails College's 'Distinguished' Legacy

Earlier today, the Prime Minister lauded SRCC's rich legacy in higher education and its contributions to the nation. In an X post, the Prime Minister said, "In a short while from now, at 7 PM, I will be at Delhi University’s iconic Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) to take part in its centenary celebrations. This college has distinguished itself over the years, making a mark for academic excellence, institution-building and for nurturing generations of leaders in business, public life and society," he said.

Celebrations Coincide with Teachers' Day

The Centenary Celebrations coincide with Teachers’ Day (September 5), making the occasion particularly significant as the nation honours the contribution of teachers and educators in shaping generations and strengthening the foundations of society.

Interaction with Gen Z a Key Highlight

According to sources, a key highlight of the visit is expected to be a direct interaction between Prime Minister Modi and Gen Z students. The interaction is likely to provide young students an opportunity to share their views, aspirations and concerns directly with the Prime Minister.

About Shri Ram College of Commerce

Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi, is one of India’s premier institutions of higher education and a distinguished centre of learning in the fields of Commerce, Economics and Management. Established in 1926 by eminent industrialist and philanthropist Sir Shri Ram, the College has, over the course of a century, nurtured generations of scholars, professionals, administrators, entrepreneurs, policymakers and nation-builders.