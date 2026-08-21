A CJP team's school visit in Jaipur ends in a violent confrontation, triggering a political clash. Congress accuses the BJP govt of hiding poor infrastructure, while the BJP dismisses CJP as an 'anarchic' group backed by the opposition.

A high-voltage political clash has broken out in Rajasthan following a violent confrontation in Rampura Kanwarpura, Jaipur district, where a visiting inspection team from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was allegedly attacked while visiting a local government school. The incident has triggered a sharp exchange between the Congress opposition, which accused the state government of orchestrating physical intimidation and issuing gag orders to cover up dilapidated school infrastructure and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which dismisses the CJP as an "anarchic" group stirring trouble.

It revolves around an ongoing feud in Rajasthan regarding public school infrastructure and government transparency. Congress leaders united in slamming both the physical confrontation and a recent state order restricting unauthorised entry, media coverage, and filming on public school campuses.

Congress Condemns Attack, 'Gag Order'

Congress MLA Sachin Pilot on Friday alleged that the ruling BJP state government is intentionally hiding crumbling school infrastructure and past fatalities caused by dilapidated buildings. "State Govt has issued a fresh order that no journalist can enter a school, no photos can be taken, and nothing can be reported. They want to keep their failures hidden. The bad condition of schools--dilapidated buildings and children have died. The situation is very serious. Instead of taking remedial measures, Govt is issuing such orders. They will have to withdraw this order. This is not the right direction for our democracy," said Pilot.

Congress leaders united in slamming both the physical confrontation and a recent state order restricting unauthorised entry, media coverage, and filming on public school campuses. "This is wrong. I condemn this. There should be no violence. The condition of schools should come to light. There is no place for such violence in India. People must present their views in a non-violent manner. Schools are in bad condition; they want to hide it and cover up their sins. They won't be able to do it," said Rajasthan LoP Tika Ram Jully.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra alleged the attackers were BJP workers acting on orders from the top to suppress public interest. "They were not villagers, but BJP workers. BJP workers will oppose everything that is in public interest. They will follow only orders from the top. If anyone is stopped from visiting a school or attacked, we condemn it. Congress will stand with everyone who is fed up with this Govt," he said.

"They do this with everyone. They suppressed voices in Parliament by issuing statements. They attempted to suppress Congress yesterday... If such a thing is done with CJP or anyone, the country will not accept this. Every student in the country is fighting for their future, for the country," said the Congress MLA Harish Chaudhary.

The controversy is exacerbated by directives issued by Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar. The Education Ministry issued strict restrictions banning unauthorised political/external teams, media personnel, and video recording inside public school premises. Congress and CJP claim the ban on journalists and citizens taking photos in schools is undemocratic.

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka and founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that local police stood by as "mute spectators" while "BJP goons" attacked their volunteers.

BJP Hits Back, Calls CJP 'Anarchic'

Leaders from the ruling BJP rejected allegations of state-sponsored violence, arguing that external political groups are intentionally creating disruptions inside educational institutions. BJP leaders Avinash Gehlot, Jawahar Singh Bedham, Swami Balmukundacharya, and Gopal Sharma rejected claims of orchestrating violence. "This has become a party of anarchic elements. They are not repairing the school, but spreading anarchy. Anti-BJP elements are doing all this. They just have to oppose the BJP and the system. People are aware in Rajasthan. They have chased CJP away, so they must now learn a lesson," said Gehlot.

The BJP leaders maintain that CJP is an unregistered, "anarchic" entity backed by the opposition to create public disruptions. "People of Congress wear different masks, visit villages and want to disrupt the peace there. People are giving them a reply. People of Congress are wearing this CJP mask... Nobody cares about Congress, so they are wearing someone else's mask," said Rajasthan Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham.

"I don't support any violence. No violence should occur... But if you enter an educational institution and create ruckus, it affects the future of students. So, they should have taken permission before doing this," said BJP MLA Swami Balmukundacharya.

"What is CJP? There is no use of Cockroach inside a house. Children and youth belong in a house," added BJP MLA Gopal Sharma.

Local Residents Dispute Assault Claims

Meanwhile, residents disputed the physical assault claims. They stated that ₹12 lakh has already been approved via their local MLA to build/repair the facility. They opposed CJP's presence because they resisted external political parties attempting to dismantle or politicise their local village school. (ANI)