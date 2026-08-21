The Delhi High Court sought a response from the Centre and railways on a plea by a 37-year-old man with Parkinson's disease, challenging the rejection of his Railway Divyangjan Concession Card which prevents him from booking tickets online.

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre and railway authorities on a plea filed by a 37-year-old man suffering from Parkinson's disease, challenging the rejection of his application for a Railway Divyangjan Concession Card.

The matter was listed before Justice Amit Bansal, who directed the respondents to file their response. The case will next be heard on October 12.

Petitioner's Plight and Rejection

The petition has been filed by Dhananjay Kumar against the Union of India, the Divisional Railway Manager, Northern Railways, and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Kumar has challenged the rejection of his application, alleging that the decision was arbitrary and contrary to his rights as a person with disability.

Parkinson's disease is a slow, progressive brain disorder. It happens when nerve cells in the brain stop making enough dopamine, a chemical that helps control body movement. The condition affects movement, coordination and balance.

According to the petition, Kumar was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2022 and was assessed to have 60 per cent disability. He was issued a permanent disability certificate and a Unique Disability ID (UDID) card on March 19, 2025.

The petition states that Kumar was also issued a railway concession certificate on April 7, 2025, by a Senior Consultant (Orthopaedics) at M.M.G. District Hospital, Ghaziabad. He subsequently applied through the Indian Railways' official portal for a Railway Divyangjan Concession Card. However, his application was rejected on December 22, 2025, with the remark that he was not eligible for concession as per the uploaded proof documents and that the Railways provided concession only for specified disability categories.

Legal Arguments in Plea

Kumar thereafter submitted a representation to the railway authorities and also approached the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), seeking issuance of the concession card. According to the petition, his request was again rejected through communications issued in January 2026.

The petitioner was represented by advocates Ankit Singh Sinsinwar and Ravi Kumar, who argued that Parkinson's disease directly affects locomotor functions and physical movement, causing difficulty in movement, travel and maintaining balance. The petitioner has contended that his condition falls within the functional ambit of locomotor disability and that he should therefore be eligible for the railway concession.

The plea also points out that Kumar is already able to avail the railway concession while purchasing tickets at reservation counters. However, according to him, the absence of the Divyangjan concession card prevents him from booking tickets online. The petitioner has argued that requiring a person with disability to physically visit a railway reservation counter with an escort each time to book a ticket defeats the purpose of providing accessibility to persons with disabilities.

The plea relies upon the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and government guidelines defining locomotor disability. It also refers to the petitioner's permanent disability certificate, UDID card and railway concession certificate. Kumar has sought quashing of the December 22, 2025 rejection and a direction to the respondents to issue him the Railway Divyangjan Concession Card and allow him to avail the railway travel concession available to persons with disabilities.

The matter will next come up before the High Court on October 12. (ANI)