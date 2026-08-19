A Class 10 student of a private school in Telangana’s Nalgonda district has allegedly stabbed the school’s director and teacher to death, police said on Wednesday.

A Class 10 student of a private school in Telangana’s Nalgonda district has allegedly stabbed the school’s director and teacher to death, police said on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Kallu Roopa Reddy, was found dead with multiple stab wounds at her residence in Kondamallepally mandal last week. Police said she was alone at home when the fatal attack took place.

According to Nalgonda Police, "Nagarjuna school director and teacher Rupa Reddy was brutally killed at her residence. She was allegedly stabbed by a Class 10 student of the school. The accused has been into custody."

Roopa Reddy’s husband was away in Hyderabad when he became concerned after she failed to answer his calls. He subsequently alerted neighbours, who informed the police. "After the deceased woman's husband, who was away in Hyderabad, did not get any response to her phone calls, he informed some neighbours, who alerted the police, and they found the woman dead," the official said.

Police said the victim had suffered multiple stab injuries to her stomach and neck, allegedly inflicted with a knife or another sharp object.

The motive behind the shocking murder remains under investigation. Responding to reports that Roopa Reddy had sustained 27 stab wounds, a police official said she had multiple injuries, but the exact number would be established after the post-mortem examination report, which is still awaited.

A murder case was registered at Kondamallepally police station following a complaint filed by the victim’s son. The accused Class 10 student has been taken into custody.