A 34-year-old man named Parampreet Singh died outside AIIMS Hospital in Raipur after being run over by a car. The incident occurred following a dispute, reportedly over a romantic relationship, where he climbed onto a moving car, fell off, and was subsequently run over by the same vehicle which then fled the scene.

A 34-year-old man died outside AIIMS Hospital in Raipur after allegedly being run over by a car during a dispute believed to be linked to a romantic relationship, police said. The Amanaka police station location was the scene of the incident on Wednesday. Parampreet Singh, a resident of Tatibandh's Sector 4, Udaya Society, was identified as the dead.

Witnesses said that after a young woman arrived at the location in a vehicle, Parampreet and her male friend got into a fight. Parampreet reportedly went onto the car's roof to try to stop the woman after she got into the car and started driving away.

The driver allegedly continued driving at high speed instead of stopping. Parampreet fell off the moving car's top after only a short distance. The vehicle allegedly fled the scene after running over Parampreet rather than stopping to assist him, according to the police. He passed away immediately from his wounds.

According to the probe, Parampreet and Durg resident Bharat Manganani were at odds. Police filed a murder complaint under Section 103 of the Indian Penal Code based on eyewitness statements and further evidence collected at the spot.

While special teams have been assembled to locate and apprehend the accused, the woman was taken into custody and is being questioned. As part of the inquiry, police are also taking witness accounts and reviewing local CCTV video.