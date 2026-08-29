Dehradun Police are on alert due to heavy rainfall and rising rivers. Meanwhile, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered strengthening of glacier lake monitoring and safety mechanisms, citing the devastating floods in Nepal as a cautionary tale.

In view of the continuous rainfall in Dehradun and the hill districts, along with the rising water levels in rivers, the SSP Dehradun has placed the Doon Police on alert mode. Separate police teams are continuously patrolling sensitive areas across all police station jurisdictions and keeping a close watch on the situation. People living near rivers, streams and other vulnerable locations are being regularly alerted through loudhailers and advised to stay away from riverbanks and water channels due to the continuously rising water levels.

Uttarakhand to Strengthen Glacier Lake Monitoring

Meanwhile, in view of the potential threats posed by glacier lakes in Uttarakhand's mountainous regions, the state government will further strengthen its monitoring and safety mechanisms, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Thursday, directing authorities to ensure regular and scientific monitoring of glacier lakes, install advanced early warning systems in sensitive areas, following the devastating flash floods in Nepal reportedly triggered by glacial collapse.

As per the latest reports, the death toll in the devastating flash floods in Nepal on Wednesday morning has risen to 359, while 910 people remain missing or out of contact, as authorities intensify search, rescue and relief operations amid a warning of another major flood threat from a newly formed lake upstream of the Lhende River.

CM Directs Comprehensive Safety Measures

The Chief Minister has directed Secretary, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman, to conduct a comprehensive survey and scientific study of sensitive glacier lakes across the state. Regular assessments will be carried out to monitor the condition of the lakes, water levels, changes in their size, the surrounding terrain, and potential risk zones. To ensure timely warnings in the event of a possible threat, the availability of modern sensors, water-level monitoring equipment, communication systems, and other essential technical resources will be ensured, a release said.

The Chief Minister also directed that efforts should not be limited to the installation of early warning systems alone. All necessary safety and risk-mitigation measures should be implemented to reduce the potential impact of disasters arising from glacier lakes. Sensitive areas will be identified and strengthened with safe evacuation routes, mapping of potentially affected zones, robust communication systems, local-level warning mechanisms, and enhanced preparedness for relief and rescue operations. (ANI)