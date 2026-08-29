Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar has assured the safe return of state residents stranded in Nepal's flash floods. He instructed officials to arrange their transit and accommodation in Delhi before their journey to Bengaluru amid the ongoing disaster.

Karnataka Government's Response

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday assured people from the state stranded in Nepal following devastating flash floods of safe transit back home and directed officials to make necessary arrangements for their return.

The Chief Minister communicated with the people of Karnataka who are currently in Nepal and assured them that arrangements would be made to ensure their safe return to the state.

Shivakumar also instructed officials to arrange accommodation for all Karnataka residents arriving in Delhi before they travel onward to Bengaluru, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The flash floods in the Bhotekoshi River area of Rasuwa have left widespread destruction, with hundreds of people dead or missing and key roads and communication links disrupted.

On Friday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said that 12 people from the state were affected by the devastating floods in Nepal, while indicating that more people could potentially be stranded in the deluge.

India's Assistance to Nepal

As Nepal's rescue and relief operations continue, India's latest assistance combines emergency supplies with specialised medical and rescue capabilities aimed at supporting Kathmandu's response to the disaster.

The Karnataka government's intervention comes as Nepal continues large-scale rescue and relief operations following the flash floods. India has also stepped up its assistance to Nepal, combining emergency relief supplies with specialised medical and rescue capabilities to support Kathmandu's response to the disaster.

Specialised Teams Deployed

An 11-member specialised medical and tunnel rescue team arrived in Nepal aboard the Indian Air Force's third assistance flight, marking a critical transition in India's disaster response from immediate supply delivery to complex, high-risk search and rescue operations.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the relief supplies were handed over to Mahabir Pun, Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation of Nepal.

Nepal's Rescue Operations

Meanwhile, Nepal's rescue operations have continued across the flood-affected areas, with specialised teams focusing on vulnerable locations, including hydropower projects and tunnels.

Operational teams have so far rescued 4,451 individuals, including 191 workers who were rescued from trapped hydropower tunnels and 517 people rescued through helicopter shuttle operations.

Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah said that 16 helicopters from the Nepali Army and the private sector had been deployed for air rescue operations and had completed 99 shuttle flights across Dhunche, Trishuli, Timure and Syabrubesi.

"So far, 4,451 people have been rescued. This includes 191 individuals rescued from hydropower tunnels and 517 rescued via today's air rescue operations. Sixteen helicopters from the Nepali Army and the private sector are continuously conducting shuttle flights in areas like Dhunche, Trishuli, Timure, and Syabrubesi, completing 99 flights so far," Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah said. (ANI)