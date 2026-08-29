Rescue operations in Nepal's Trishuli region have been temporarily suspended as heavy rain intensified, raising river levels. Authorities have halted helicopter operations and evacuated people from surrounding areas as a precautionary measure.

Rescue operations in Nepal's Trishuli region have been temporarily suspended as heavy rain intensified, raising the river level and forcing authorities to halt helicopter operations due to adverse weather conditions. The worsening weather conditions have also prompted authorities to evacuate people from areas surrounding the rising river as a precautionary measure, officials said.

Meanwhile, Nepal Police said on X that the road section between Kathmandu and Mugling is fully operational, with only a one-kilometre stretch at Baireni Bazar in Dhading operating under one-way traffic. काठमाडौं देखि मुग्लिङसम्मको सडकखण्ड पूर्ण रुपमा सुचारु (धादिङको बैरेनी बजारको १ कि.मी. सडक मत्रै एकतर्फी)#NepalPolice #BelieveinBlue #ToServeandProtect #नेपालप्रहरी pic.twitter.com/ORemKWJ8lo — Nepal Police (@NepalPoliceHQ) August 29, 2026

Massive Search and Rescue Operation

The suspension of rescue operations comes amid a large-scale response to the flash floods in the Bhotekoshi-Trishuli corridor and surrounding areas, where security agencies and local authorities have been conducting search and rescue operations.

Prime Minister Balen Shah, in a Facebook post while addressing the nation on Raksha Bandhan, said 15,431 security personnel had been deployed for search and rescue operations in affected areas, including Rasuwa and the Bhote Koshi-Trishuli corridor. The deployment includes 6,755 personnel from the Nepali Army, 4,473 from Nepal Police and 4,203 from the Armed Police Force Nepal.

According to Shah, a total of 4,451 people have been rescued so far, including 191 workers rescued from trapped hydropower tunnels and 517 people rescued through helicopter shuttle operations.

Sixteen helicopters from the Nepali Army and private sector had conducted 99 shuttle flights across Dhunche, Trishuli, Timure and Syabrubesi before the latest deterioration in weather conditions.

Specialised teams have been focusing on rescuing workers trapped at the Upper Trishuli Hydropower Project, Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Station and other vulnerable tunnel sites.

Relief Efforts and International Coordination

Authorities have also rescued and identified 129 foreign tourists and citizens, with Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs operating an Emergency Control Room to coordinate with embassies and families.

Shah said more than NPR 67.5 million had been disbursed across 15 affected local levels, while more than NPR 1.9 billion was collected in the Prime Minister's Disaster Relief Fund within 36 hours.

He said early warnings and relocation preparations were active in high-risk areas, with more than 200,000 SMS alerts issued to citizens.

The flash floods in the Bhotekoshi River area of Rasuwa have caused widespread destruction, leaving several people dead or missing and disrupting key roads and communication links.

Authorities continue to coordinate with India, China and other international partners for rescue and relief support, while efforts are underway to restore roads, telecommunications, electricity and other essential services in the affected areas.

Impact on India's Bihar

Meanwhile, in Bihar, following the flood situation in Nepal, the water level in the Gandak Barrage on the India-Nepal border in West Champaran district continues to fluctuate. The river level currently stands at 97,500 cusecs, which is considered within the normal range. (ANI)