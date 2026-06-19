Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed challenges faced by Station Masters, discussing a framework to empower them with enhanced powers, better technology, modern training, and improved career progression for safer, efficient railway operations.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a review meeting with senior railway officials to discuss issues and challenges faced by Station Masters and to deliberate on a comprehensive framework aimed at empowering them to ensure safer, more efficient, and passenger-centric railway operations across the Indian Railways network.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Critical Role of Station Masters

Station Masters play a critical role in ensuring safe train operations, coordinating with multiple departments, managing passenger facilities and maintaining the smooth functioning of railway stations. During the review on Thursday, detailed discussions were held on identifying operational and administrative challenges faced by Station Masters in their day-to-day work and developing solutions to strengthen their effectiveness, according to a release.

Framework for Empowerment and Growth

The meeting also discussed strengthening the role of Station Masters. In addition, proposals relating to enhanced administrative and operational powers, improved career progression avenues and greater opportunities to rise to higher levels of management were reviewed. These measures aim to empower Station Masters to take quicker decisions, improve passenger service delivery and effectively oversee station infrastructure, staff offices, colonies and other associated facilities.

Addressing Operational and Manpower Needs

To address growing operational requirements, discussions focused on the provision of additional Station Masters in multi-track and high-density sections where traffic levels and operational complexity have increased significantly. The need for expeditious filling of vacancies in the Station Master cadre was also reviewed, with emphasis on treating these vacancies as a priority, the release said.

Integrating Technology for Modern Operations

Recognising the importance of technology in improving efficiency, discussions were held on introducing mobile app-based paperless working systems for Station Masters. The meeting also reviewed the development of an integrated Station Management System that would enable better coordination among various railway departments and facilitate faster resolution of passenger-related issues at stations.

Focus on Modern Skill Development

The Railway Minister emphasised the importance of modern skill development and capacity building. Officials discussed upgrading training methodologies through the use of Virtual Reality, simulators and other modern training technologies to better prepare Station Masters for handling increasingly complex railway operations and emergency situations.

Enhancing Financial Powers

The release further noted that to enable quicker resolution of local issues and improve passenger convenience, proposals relating to the enhancement of the financial powers of Station Masters were reviewed. Greater empowerment at the station level is expected to facilitate timely maintenance, faster response to passenger requirements and improved station management.

The meeting also examined measures to improve career progression opportunities for Station Masters, enabling greater access to higher levels of management and leadership positions within Indian Railways. Discussions focused on creating a more motivating and growth-oriented work environment for employees serving in this critical operational category.

Improving Safety and Working Conditions

Safety-related issues were also reviewed in detail. Discussions focused on providing improved safety equipment and user-friendly tools at stations, keeping in view the increasing participation of women Station Masters and women Pointsmen in railway operations. The objective is to ensure safer, more accessible and more efficient working conditions for frontline railway staff, the release said.

The initiatives discussed during the review meeting reflect Indian Railways' commitment to empower Station Masters with better manpower support, modern technology, enhanced training, and greater decision-making authority, with the aim of building a more responsive, efficient, and future-ready station management system for millions of passengers across the country. (ANI)