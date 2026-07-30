Heavy security deployed at AAP's Delhi office as BJP plans a protest over the alleged Punjab paper leak. SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal has demanded a CBI probe into 11 alleged exam scams under the AAP government in Punjab.

Heavy security has been deployed outside the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office in the national capital as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers are likely to hold a protest over the alleged paper leak in Punjab.

SAD Demands CBI Probe

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has called for an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 11 alleged exam scams which took place under the regime of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. In an X post, Badal said, "Today, on behalf of all of #Punjab, I have demanded a CBI probe from Home Minister @AmitShah into all the 11 AAP EXAM SCAMS that have happened under @AAPPunjab. Punjab demands accountability! We will settle for nothing less!" Today, on behalf of all of #Punjab, I have DEMANDED A CBI PROBE from Home Minister @AmitShah into all the 11 AAP EXAM SCAMS that have happened under @AAPPunjab. Punjab demands accountability! We will settle for nothing less! #AAPExamScam #PunjabPaperLeak pic.twitter.com/c77TwYsAaE — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) July 29, 2026

Political Pressure Mounts on AAP

The remarks come amid a political row over the alleged paper leak in Punjab, with the BJP targeting the AAP government over the issue.

Earlier on July 28, Bharatiya Janata Party MPs held a protest within the Parliament premises demanding the resignation of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains over the alleged paper leak in the state. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, once an Aam Aadmi Party leader, led the protest, echoing slogans, "Punjab Paper leak par jawab do (Give answers on Punjab Paper leak)."

On Monday, Punjab Congress MPs also staged a protest outside Parliament demanding the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the alleged paper leak in the state and the police action against sanitation workers protesting in Barnala. Congress has alleged at least four paper leaks under the AAP government in Punjab, while the government has denied the allegations.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has demanded the resignation of Punjab Education Minister Bains, alleging that six paper leaks, including the Punjab Teacher Eligibility Test, Class 12 English exam, and pharmacy officer test, had affected lakhs of aspirants in the state. (ANI)