Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon has demanded the resignation of the Health and Education Ministers, alleging the AAP government failed to address the paper leak issue. BJP, SAD, and Congress are protesting against the government.

BJP Demands Resignation of AAP Ministers

Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon has alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has failed to address the alleged paper leak issue in the state and demanded the immediate resignation of the Health Minister and the Education Minister. Speaking to reporters here, Dhillon said, "I have said before also that these (AAP) are liars. They say one thing and do another. Everyone knows that the paper has been leaked. The Health Minister and Education Minister should immediately resign."

Protests Reach Parliament

The remarks come amid a political row over the alleged paper leak in Punjab, with the BJP targeting the AAP government over the issue. Earlier on July 28, Bharatiya Janata Party MPs held a protest within the Parliament premises demanding the resignation of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains over the alleged paper leak in the state. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, once an Aam Aadmi Party leader, led the protest, echoing slogans, "Punjab Paper leak par jawab do (Give answers on Punjab Paper leak)."

SAD, Congress Join Chorus Against AAP Govt

This came after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) demanded the resignation of Punjab Education Minister Bains, alleging that six paper leaks, including the Punjab Teacher Eligibility Test, Class 12 English exam, and pharmacy officer test, had affected lakhs of aspirants in the state.

Punjab Congress MPs on July 27 also staged a protest outside Parliament demanding the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the alleged paper leak in the state and the police action against sanitation workers protesting in Barnala. Congress has alleged at least four paper leaks under the AAP government in Punjab, while the government has denied the allegations. Congress MP Amar Singh told ANI, "Four to five paper leaks took place in Punjab. Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann refuse to accept them. The sanitation workers asked for an increase in their pay. They were beaten up; even women were beaten up. We demand that a case be registered against the police officers who committed these atrocities, and the CM should resign." (ANI)