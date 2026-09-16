A Pune couple recently went viral for placing headphones on their baby to protect against loud noise during a crowded procession. While one social media user praised this as great parenting, the incident sparked a mixed online debate.

A Pune couple has drawn attention online after they were spotted putting headphones over their baby’s ears during a dhol-tasha procession on FC Road. A woman named Dhimahi Jain shared a picture of the family on X, praising the parents for taking an extra precaution while watching the procession amid the loud music and large crowd.

According to Jain’s post, FC Road was packed with people who had gathered to watch the dhol-tasha performance. She described the sound as “insanely loud” and said she noticed several parents with babies at the event. The couple stood out to her because the man was holding the baby while headphones covered the child’s ears.

Praising their decision, Jain wrote, “That’s how great parenting looks,” in her post, which subsequently prompted a wider conversation online about taking infants to loud public gatherings.

Check the viral post here:

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The reactions were mixed. Some parents said they had taken similar precautions when attending noisy events with their children. Others suggested that parents should avoid bringing infants to such gatherings, particularly when they involve loudspeakers or performances at close range.

One comment highlighted the difficulty of getting parents to act on concerns about noise, saying, “If I tell fellow parents that kids should not stand this near loudspeakers, they nod their head and then don't care.”

Some social media users also cautioned that headphones may not completely protect babies from very loud sounds and suggested maintaining greater distance from dhol-tasha performances or avoiding such environments altogether.

The viral discussion comes as Pune’s Ganeshotsav celebrations have brought renewed attention to noise levels during processions and public events. Authorities have been monitoring compliance with noise regulations during the festival, while residents and civic groups have continued to raise concerns about loud music and sound systems.

The incident has therefore sparked a broader online conversation about how parents can balance participation in public celebrations with precautions for young children, particularly when events involve crowded spaces and high-volume traditional music.

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