In Punjab, an electric car locked its owner out and began driving itself, prompting the man to chase it down the road. The vehicle crashed into a fruit cart before finally stopping after hitting a tree. Experts suspect a technical glitch or automated feature malfunction caused the bizarre incident.

A bizarre incident involving an electric car in Punjab has caught attention online after a vehicle reportedly began moving without anyone behind the wheel, leaving its owner running after it as he tried to stop the car.

A video shared on X by user Nitu shows the man chasing the vehicle while warning people and other motorists to stay away. The owner could be heard repeatedly saying that the car had “locked himself” and that he was “not in control” of the vehicle as it continued moving down the road.

The car eventually moved towards the roadside and crashed into a fruit vendor’s cart, scattering fruits across the road and damaging the cart. It did not stop there. The vehicle continued forward before hitting a tree, which finally brought it to a halt. Even after the collision, the car’s wheels reportedly continued rotating for some time, adding to the confusion surrounding the incident.

According to the owner’s account, the vehicle had apparently “decided to lock itself” while he was outside and then started moving forward “as if it had a mind of its own.” The report identified the vehicle as an MG Windsor EV.

The incident has prompted speculation about what could have caused the car to move. Auto experts who reviewed the footage reportedly suggested that the vehicle may have experienced a technical glitch, although the exact cause could not be independently established from the video. Some social media users speculated that an auto-park or another automated vehicle function could have been involved and suggested that the owner get the feature checked at a service centre.

Watch the viral video here:

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The unusual episode also sparked a wider discussion about advanced driving and parking features in modern cars, particularly when such technology is used in busy Indian road conditions. Some commenters questioned how compensation would work for the fruit vendor if the incident resulted in a dispute with the automobile company.

Others pointed to unpredictable traffic, road conditions and lane discipline as reasons why automated vehicle functions require careful use.

While the video has generated considerable discussion online, the footage alone does not establish exactly why the car began moving or whether a specific technical feature malfunctioned.