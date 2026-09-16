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Ganesh Visarjan Banned At Hyderabad Tank Bund This Year; Police, GHMC Install Iron Fencing - Here's Why
Hyderabad’s Tank Bund will not witness Ganesh idol immersions this year as authorities have imposed restrictions following Telangana High Court directions. Police and GHMC have installed fencing and banners along the stretch.
Hyderabad sees massive celebrations during the annual Ganesh immersion. But the authorities brought a major change this time. They completely banned immersions on the main Tank Bund stretch, which usually hosts thousands of idols. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Hyderabad Police took this joint decision. The officials placed huge flex banners along the Upper Tank Bund, and this move has become a hot topic in the city.
The authorities stopped immersions on Tank Bund to protect the environment and follow legal orders. The officials are strictly implementing the previous guidelines issued by the Telangana High Court. They mainly want to prevent water pollution caused by Plaster of Paris idols. The police also want to avoid massive traffic jams in the city during the immersion day. The CP and GHMC Commissioners clearly stated that we must protect our environment.
The officials requested devotees not to feel disappointed about the Tank Bund ban. The government made alternative arrangements across the city. The GHMC asked people to immerse idols only in specially built baby ponds and alternative ghats. The authorities are setting up special platforms and cranes near NTR Marg and People's Plaza for the giant idols. The officials also urged everyone to use eco-friendly clay idols as much as possible.
The ban on the main Tank Bund road created huge suspense among devotees about the massive Khairatabad Maha Ganapathi immersion. The Khairatabad Utsav Samithi has been prioritizing eco-friendly clay idols for the past few years. The officials are now planning to immerse the Maha Ganapathi traditionally at the alternative ghat on NTR Marg.
The police will strictly enforce the ban on PoP idol immersions as per the High Court orders. The cops warned of strict action against anyone who breaks the rules and moves idols towards the Upper Tank Bund. The department set up special check posts and CCTV cameras to monitor the immersion process continuously. The authorities requested devotees and Ganesh Utsav Committee organizers to follow these guidelines and cooperate fully with the police and civic bodies.
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