M. K. Stalin has urged DMK workers to observe September 17 as Social Justice Day, marking Periyar's birth anniversary and the party's founding. He also postponed the 'Muperum' festival on doctors' advice after contracting a viral fever.

DMK to Observe Social Justice Day on Sep 17

Tamil Nadu former Chief Minister and DMK President M. K. Stalin, in a post on X, urged party cadres to enthusiastically observe September 17 as Social Justice Day, marking the birth anniversary of Periyar EV Ramasamy, and the day the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam was founded.

Stalin also expressed satisfaction over the celebrations of DMK founder CN Annadurai, held a day earlier by party cadres. In a post on X, he wrote, " Yesterday, on the birth anniversary of the great scholar Anna, I was delighted to witness the various events conducted by DMK comrades. Similarly, I request that DMK comrades enthusiastically observe tomorrow, September 17, as the birth anniversary of Father Periyar and the day the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam was founded. Tomorrow, along with garlanding the statue of Father Periyar to pay respects, as announced by the headquarters, the pledge for Social Justice Day must be taken in all DMK offices. In commemoration of the start of the DMK's 78th year, I request that the party flags be renewed and hoisted."

In honour of Periyar's vast contributions, widely recognised as the 'Father of the Dravidian Movement' and the 'Father of Modern Tamil Nadu', his birth anniversary on September 17 is celebrated annually in the state as Social Justice Day. Outlining the day's programme, Stalin said party workers would garland the statue of Periyar and take the Social Justice Day pledge at all DMK offices across the state.

Stalin Postpones Events on Doctors' Advice

In the same post, Stalin also thanked leaders across party lines and well-wishers for inquiring about his health, and informed that previously scheduled 'Muperum' festival events had been postponed on doctors' advice following a viral fever.

He tweeted, "Thank you to everyone who lovingly inquired about my health! Following a fever caused by a viral infection, I have been resting at home as per the doctors' advice. As a result, the events that were previously planned have been postponed. The new date for the postponed Muperum festival will be announced later, in accordance with the instructions of the DMK General Secretary. Leaders from various political parties and movements in Tamil Nadu, as well as friends from the arts world, have reached out to my office and lovingly inquired about my health. I express my heartfelt gratitude not only to the leaders of alliance parties but also to the love and concern shown by leaders of other parties and movements. As per the doctors' advice, I will be resting at home for another two or three days." (ANI)