Puducherry Elections 2026: The X-Factors That Will Decide the Winner | Election 2026

Puducherry Elections 2026: The X-Factors That Will Decide the Winner | Election 2026Puducherry goes to polls on April 9, 2026 just 30 seats, massive stakes! Will CM N. Rangasamy's magic hold? Can DMK-Congress stop fighting over seats? Is Thalapathy Vijay's TVK the ultimate vote-splitter? Dive into the 5 explosive X-Factors deciding who rules this French Riviera of India! From alliance drama to anti-incumbency fire & the Tamil Nadu wave, everything you need before voting day. 0:00 - CEC Announces Puducherry Election Dates0:23 - The X-Factors2:21 - Who Will Win? April 9 Decides!

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