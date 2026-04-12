Asha Bhosle Passes Away at 92 | Legendary Journey | Major Achievements

Asha Bhosle Passes Away at 92 | Legendary Journey | Major AchievementsIndia mourns the loss of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at 92. With over 12,000 songs across decades, her voice defined generations. Her demise is a massive loss to the Indian film industry. She will always be remembered for her iconic and unforgettable musical journey.0:00 - Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 920:55 - Guinness World Records recognised her as the most recorded artist1:55 - Made her acting debut at 79 with Mai

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