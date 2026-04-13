Kailash Kher Reacts to Asha Bhosle’s Demise | Emotional Tribute in Mumbai #Shorts

Singer Kailash Kher shared an emotional reaction to the demise of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle in Mumbai.Asha Bhosle, one of India’s most iconic voices, leaves behind a timeless legacy in the music industry. Her songs have inspired generations, making her an irreplaceable figure in Indian cinema and music.Kailash Kher expressed deep sorrow and paid tribute, remembering her immense contribution and influence.

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