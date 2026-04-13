US-Iran Talks Collapse After 21 Hours | Trump Says “We’ve Won” | Vance Leaves Pakistan

US-Iran talks in Islamabad have ended without an agreement after 21 hours of intense negotiations, raising fresh concerns about global stability and the future of Middle East peace.US Vice President JD Vance confirmed that no deal was reached despite “substantive discussions,” calling it “bad news for Iran.” Shortly after, US President Donald Trump made a bold statement saying a deal “makes no difference” because the United States has already “won.”Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar described the talks as “constructive,” highlighting a major contradiction in how the outcome is being portrayed.As Vance departs Pakistan and tensions remain high, voices on the ground warn of global consequences if diplomacy fails completely.- What caused the breakdown?- Why is the US sending mixed signals?- What happens next in the US-Iran conflict?0:00 - US-Iran Talks Fail1:40 - Contradiction Emerges2:35 - Voice From the GroundWatch the full report for key moments, reactions, and global implications.

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