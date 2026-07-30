Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishore alleged the arrest of over 30 party workers during the Bankipur bypoll. He accused the police of acting one-sidedly to intimidate voters and help the BJP, calling it a desperate final attempt to intervene.

Kishore Alleges Police Intimidation to Help BJP

Jan Suraaj founder and Bankipur Assembly by-election candidate Prashant Kishore on Thursday alleged that more than 30 party workers had been arrested during polling and accused the police administration of acting "completely one-sidedly" to intimidate voters and help the BJP. Kishore later arrived at the Gol Ghar polling station in Patna following reports of irregularities during voting and, amid a ruckus at the polling booth, alleged that Jan Suraaj workers were being systematically picked up from tables set up for the party's election campaign.

"In an organised manner, wherever people of Jan Suraaj have set up tables, these people are taking them away... Here too, Bablu Sharma has been taken away. That is why the local people are agitated. Since last night, they (the police) have been entering houses and taking people away," Kishore said.

Kishore alleged that the police had been conducting raids at the homes of Jan Suraaj workers since Wednesday night. "Across the entire Bankipur, it's evident that it's not the BJP contesting this bypoll but the police force. People are being intimidated right from the night by going to their homes; some are being arrested," he said.

He claimed that the tables set up by Jan Suraaj were approved by the administration and alleged that workers sitting at the tables were being detained. "These tables are approved by the administration. Right here, a BJP table is set up. The people sitting at our tables were all picked up by the police. That is why people are agitated," Kishore said.

"More than 30 people have been arrested, and it is still ongoing. The police administration is acting completely one-sidedly, trying to ensure only the BJP gets votes by scaring people," he alleged.

Kishore further alleged that police personnel had entered homes and conducted raids during the night. "Just ask the public. Between 1:00 AM and 2:00 AM last night, the police entered homes and conducted raids. This morning, they're taking people away without any reason. They haven't committed any crime; they aren't criminals. If this is how you want it, then there's no need for an election," he said.

When asked whether he had spoken to the police, Kishore said, "We haven't spoken; they are not ready to listen to anything." On the police action and the response from the City SP, Kishore said, "We'll see, let's see what happened. They don't even know."

Asked whether the alleged action could affect his chances of winning the election, Kishore said, "The chances of winning will increase even more. Don't worry."

Speaking to ANI, Kishore later said, "The BJP is losing the election badly. The police are making a desperate final attempt (to intervene), but they cannot intimidate people using the police force."

"There may be some disruption, but I appeal to the people: do not be afraid--go out and vote," he added.

Kishore also visited different polling booths across Bankipur, where he interacted with voters and Jan Suraaj party workers and inspected the polling arrangements. During his visit, he also greeted people at the polling stations.

The allegations came after Kishore had earlier claimed that police detained more than 16 Jan Suraaj leaders and workers ahead of polling and accused the BJP and the state government of using the police to "harass" his party workers.

BJP Leader Dismisses Allegations

Meanwhile, Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav, after casting his vote in the Bankipur Assembly by-election, took a dig at Kishore, questioning his connection with Bankipur. "Who is Prashant Kishore? Who is Prashant Kishore? Is he from Bankipur? Where is his house in Bankipur? In which locality? Where is his house? Does he know the names of five streets? Has he ever visited? Will he ever visit?" he said.

Yadav said voters preferred candidates with a local connection and said, "People prefer a son of their own soil; Nitin Nabin is a son of this very place."

On allegations that Jan Suraaj workers had been detained, Yadav said that anyone violating the law would be taken into custody. "If you violate the law, will you be taken into custody or not? The law is for everyone. Whoever breaks the law, whoever resorts to hooliganism, disrupts law and order, violates decorum, will go to jail," he said.

Bankipur Bypoll Background

Voting for the Bankipur Assembly by-election began on Thursday amid tight security. The counting of votes will take place on August 3.

The Bankipur seat fell vacant after BJP leader Nitin Nabin resigned as MLA following his election to the Rajya Sabha. The BJP has fielded Neeraj Kumar Sinha, while Kishore is contesting the bypoll as the Jan Suraaj candidate. (ANI)