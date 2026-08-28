Union Minister Pralhad Joshi celebrated Raksha Bandhan at an RSS event in Hubballi, wishing for peace and prosperity. He, along with PM Modi and other ministers, emphasized the importance of respecting and protecting women's dignity.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday celebrated Raksha Bandhan at an event organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Hubballi Mahanagara, where Sangh members tied a Rakhi to him.

Joshi extended greetings to people on the occasion and wished for happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's lives. In a post on X, Joshi said, "Heartfelt Raksha Bandhan festival greetings to the entire people of the state. May this day, which celebrates the bond of love between sisters and brothers and the sacred affection between siblings, bring feelings of happiness, peace, prosperity, and protection into everyone's life, as I pray." https://x.com/JoshiPralhad/status/2093154749793402998?s=20

Respect for Women's Dignity a Priority

He further said that respecting and protecting women's dignity should remain a priority in society. "May the respect and protection of women's power always remain the top priority in our society," Joshi added.

PM Modi, Top Ministers Extend Greetings

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed his heartfelt wishes and prayed for happiness, prosperity and success in everyone's lives. In a post on X, PM said, "Heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. May this sacred festival bring happiness, prosperity, and success into all your lives. May the bond of love, affection, and mutual trust remain forever unbreakable--that is my heartfelt wish."

Festival Embodies Rich Cultural Heritage: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister also extended heartfelt greetings to the citizens on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, underscoring that the festival represents a shared responsibility toward the dignity of women. In a post on social media platform X, Singh said, "Heartfelt greetings on the sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan. This festival, embodying the unbreakable affection, mutual trust, and deep bond between brother and sister, beautifully reflects our rich cultural heritage and values. It also inspires us to remain committed to the honour, safety, and dignity of women," the Defence Minister said.

"On this auspicious occasion, I wish that our society becomes even more vigilant and sensitive towards the respect, self-respect, and empowerment of women," Singh added. (ANI)