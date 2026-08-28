After a student's death, IIT Delhi has outlined measures to boost student well-being. These include academic relief, lighter credits, removing minimum CGPA criteria, 24/7 mental healthcare, and enhanced mentorship to ease academic stress.

Amid heightened concerns and student protests following the tragic death by alleged suicide of a 31-year-old MSc Physics student Rishikesh on campus on August 22, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has issued a detailed statement outlining a wide array of measures implemented to enhance student well-being, ease academic stress, and bolster mental healthcare support on campus. In a press release issued on Thursday, the institute asserted that it views students' well-being as a fundamental prerequisite for fostering an ecosystem where every student feels heard and supported.

Academic Relief and Curricular Flexibility

Detailing steps taken towards Academic Relief and Curricular Flexibility, the release stated that under the new curriculum implemented in 2025, first-semester credit loads have been lightened, life skills courses added, and first-year departmental classes capped at 30 to 60 students to minimise stress. Weekend examinations have been minimised while credit distribution remains flexible. Additionally, effective from the academic year 2024-25, the minimum CGPA criteria for the B.Tech. degree were removed, which the institute termed an important step.

Mentorship and Faculty Interaction

On Mentorship and Faculty Interaction, IIT Delhi noted that guided by the Student-Teacher Interaction Council (STIC), the institute hosts regular semester-wise get-togethers. Faculty members actively engage with students through open-door office hours, project guidance, hostel involvement, and Class Committee feedback loops.

Comprehensive Mental Healthcare Infrastructure

Highlighting its Comprehensive Mental Healthcare Infrastructure, the release stated that student well-being is backed 24/7 by a dedicated team of counsellors and psychiatrists, including experts from AIIMS and VIMHANS. The institute provides fully reimbursed external mental healthcare, a swift emergency response protocol, and Academic Unit Wellness Committees (AUWC). The 'UG Buddy Program' was expanded to include the 'PG Buddy' and the 'International Buddy Program' in 2025, while the National Resource Centre for Value Education in Engineering (NRCVEE) has integrated long-term wellness through yoga and meditation modules since 2001.

Targeted Support

Regarding Targeted Support, the institute highlighted that student representation is spearheaded by the Student Affairs Council (SAC) and the Co-curricular Academic Interaction Council (CAIC). To address academic challenges, the Academic Progress Group (APG) has been providing evening tutoring and credit-backlog support since 2023.

Multi-Channel Grievance Redressal

Addressing Multi-Channel Grievance Redressal, the institute mentioned that complaints are managed through a centralised, reference-tracked ERP portal, the Board for Student Welfare (BSW), specialised SC/ST and OBC cells, hostel wardens, the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), and confidential counselling channels to ensure transparent resolution.

Diversity, Inclusion and Bias Sensitisation

On Diversity, Inclusion and Bias Sensitisation, the institute stated that the Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI) has been driving non-discrimination and accessibility programmes across campus since 2022. Complementing this, intensive induction programmes for freshers conducted by the Initiative for Gender Equity and Sensitisation (IGES), Initiative for Caste Equity (ICE), and Office of Accessible Education (OAE) provide targeted sensitisation training on implicit and explicit biases across caste, gender, language, region, and ethnicity.

Assuring students that their mental health remains a priority, IIT Delhi asserted, "Student welfare and mental well-being remain an absolute priority for IIT Delhi. The Institute will continue to strengthen its systems and take all necessary measures to ensure that its students receive the support and care they need throughout their academic journey."

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