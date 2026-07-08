Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP govt and police of failing to provide security at a TMC protest rally held with court permission. She alleged police allowed BJP workers to engage in hooliganism and decried the collapse of law and order in the state.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the police failed to ensure security during the party's protest, accusing the BJP government in the state of allowing violence and said there was permission for the rally from the Calcutta High Court.

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'Is this the 'change' Bengal wanted?': Banerjee

Addressing the rally, Banerjee questioned the role of police in maintaining law and order and alleged that they had failed to act in cases of crimes against women. "Is this the 'change' the people of Bengal wanted?" she asked. She also attacked the BJP over the Ram Mandir donation row. "We all know how you came to power. The police are keeping a watch on us here, yet they are nowhere to be found where atrocities against women are taking place. Rampage and chaos are unfolding across the entire area, from Kalighat and my residence to Ballygunge. Is this the 'change' the people of Bengal wanted? We have to seek court permission for rallies. We held the rally after obtaining court approval, yet you saw how people were attacked. Those who loot money in the name of Ram should be ashamed," she said.

Police Accused of Violating High Court Order

The former Chief Minister accused the police of violating the High Court's permission for the rally. "The High Court had granted us permission; I hold the police and the administration responsible for this, not the BJP. The rally could have proceeded peacefully had you wished, but you allowed BJP workers to engage in hooliganism... Law and order here has completely collapsed--the situation is worse than even that of Uttar Pradesh. How did the police violate the High Court's approval for the rally? This amounts to contempt of court. They have failed to provide security to the people. They simply attack our workers; I condemn the BJP," she said.

Trinamool Congress held protest march over the rape and murder of an 12-year-old girl in Baruipur.