HP Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania attended the 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Cape Town. He will deliver a keynote address on post-legislative scrutiny and highlighted the strong India-South Africa ties ahead of the event.

HP Speaker at Commonwealth Conference

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Tuesday attended the 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference being held in Cape Town, South Africa, where lawmakers from across the Commonwealth are deliberating on strengthening international law and parliamentary democracy amid the changing global order.

‘Strengthening International Law and Parliamentary Democracy in a Changing World Order: Commonwealth Leadership’ is the central theme of the conference, being held from September 13 to 17. Various workshops have been organised as part of the conference to deliberate on six key themes, including promoting inter-parliamentary dialogue for inclusive and fair trade in diverse economies; addressing inequality and underdevelopment within the Commonwealth and beyond; making parliaments accessible and inclusive for persons with disabilities; parliamentary leadership in promoting climate adaptation and resilience; artificial intelligence in Parliament, including its current applications, potential and implementation strategies; and the role of Parliament in protecting human rights and promoting peace. Another key theme is “Post-Legislative Scrutiny: Connecting Parliament with the People.”

Pathania to Deliver Keynote Address

Pathania will deliver the keynote address on September 16 at a session on “Post-Legislative Scrutiny: Connecting Parliament with the People.” Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan will also participate as speakers in the session.

On India-South Africa Relations

Ahead of the conference, Pathania said India-South Africa relations had evolved into a comprehensive political partnership based on historical friendship, shared democratic values, economic interests and a common commitment towards the Global South.

He said the relationship between the two countries was deeply rooted in their shared history of the struggle for freedom, equality, human dignity, democracy and opposition to apartheid.

“India and South Africa are cooperating in several areas, including politics, trade, culture, defence, science and technology, health and environment,” Pathania said.

He noted that the journey of India-South Africa relations had evolved from Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of Satyagraha and Nelson Mandela's struggle against apartheid to the establishment of political relations in 1993, the strategic partnership in 1997 and present-day cooperation through BRICS, the G20, trade, defence, science, culture and environmental initiatives.

Pathania said the legacy of Bharat Ratna Nelson Mandela and the memory of Mahatma Gandhi in South Africa provided a distinctive moral foundation to the bilateral partnership. He also highlighted the significance of the relationship in the 21st century, citing annual bilateral merchandise trade of around USD 18 billion, the presence of nearly 1.7 million people of Indian origin in South Africa, growing defence cooperation and a shared approach on issues concerning the Global South.

Prior to attending the conference, Pathania joined parliamentarians and other delegates from India and other countries for a group photograph at the premises of the Parliament of South Africa in Cape Town. Presiding officers from various Indian states were also present on the occasion.