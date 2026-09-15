Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia released a commemorative postage stamp for Sant Malukdas Ji, honouring his legacy of devotion, knowledge, and compassion. Scindia noted the saint's devotion to Lord Ram and his role in guiding generations.

Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday released a commemorative postage stamp issued by the Department of Posts, Government of India, in honour of Sant Malukdas Ji on the occasion of the Sant Samagam organized in his memory.

This postage stamp issued in memory of Sant Malukdas Ji is an important effort to connect with the memory of the rich tradition of his devotion, knowledge, compassion and public welfare, which has shown the path of life to generations.

Scindia on the Legacy of Saints

Addressing the saints and mahatmas, revered saints, revered Swami Rajendra Das Devacharya Ji Maharaj, office bearers of Shri Maluk Peeth Seva Sansthan Nyas and devotees who came from different parts of the country, Union Minister Shri Scindia said that the words and lives of saints have continued to provide direction to the soul of India. He said that it is a special coincidence that the commemorative postage stamp is being released in memory of the saint whose heart remained immersed in devotion to Lord Ram, on the occasion of the inauguration of Shri Ram Katha.

Scindia said that Sant Malukdas Ji was a devoted follower of Lord Ram, but his devotion to Lord Ram was not limited to worship and prayer. He made the character of Lord Ram the philosophy of his life and conveyed it to the masses. He saw Lord Ram as a symbol of duty, sacrifice, truth, compassion, justice, and public welfare.

Development and Culture Go Hand-in-Hand

The Union Minister said that India is moving forward today with economic development along with deep cultural confidence. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is moving forward in the direction of connecting its heritage with modern development. Referring to the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Mahakal Lok, and the preservation and revival of many spiritual and cultural heritage sites across the country, he said that for India, development and culture are not in opposition to each other. He said India can be modern while connected to its roots.

Human-Centric Development for a 'Viksit Bharat'

Scindia said that India is moving forward with the resolution of Viksit Bharat 2047, but development will be complete only when the human being is at its centre. Compassion in the progress of the country, opportunities in the economy, commitment to delivering the benefits of technology to the last person, character building through education, and the use of strength for the welfare of society are what make development meaningful.

Stamp to Preserve Cultural Heritage

The Union Minister said that this commemorative postage stamp issued by the Department of Posts is a medium to make the spiritual and cultural heritage of Sant Malukdas Ji a part of the national memory. It will also work to connect the coming generations with his message of devotion, knowledge, compassion and humanity.

(ANI)