The wife of an Oracle employee, who was fired after 12 years, wrote a viral post about his dedication. She said he worked even when she was in the hospital for surgery and while driving on vacation in New Mexico.

There's a lot of concern that major tech company Oracle has started laying off its employees. Reports suggest that many employees lost access to their systems even before they received an official termination email. The wife of one such employee, who had been with the company for 12 years, shared their shocking story on LinkedIn. She said her husband realised he had lost his job only when he couldn't log into his work system.

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In her post, she said she had never seen anyone as dedicated to their job as her husband. He was available for work online even when she was in the hospital for a polyp removal surgery. He even worked while driving during their vacation in New Mexico. He worked without taking a break during festivals like Holi, Diwali, and Raksha Bandhan, and also on his birthday, their anniversary, and on weekends. A few weeks ago, they adopted a pet dog. He would stay up working till 3 AM while also looking after the puppy, which eventually made him fall sick.

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She also asked people to share any good job opportunities for her husband. "This post is for everyone who works day and night to support their family, especially those who face visa uncertainties and still give their absolute best at their jobs," she added. The post received a flood of comments, with many advising people to never sacrifice their personal lives for corporations.