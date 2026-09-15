HP Governor Kavinder Gupta, at the Bharatiya Yuva Sansad in Jaipur, urged youth to uphold constitutional values and be proactive in nation-building. He called them active stakeholders and praised deliberations on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

The Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Kavinder Gupta, on Tuesday called upon the youth to uphold the values of the Constitution, strengthen democratic traditions and play a proactive role in nation-building, stressing that young people are not merely the leaders of tomorrow but active stakeholders in India’s democratic journey today.

Addressing the 31st National Session of the Bharatiya Yuva Sansad in Jaipur, held on the occasion of the International Day of Democracy, the Governor appreciated the participation of young representatives from 26 states across the country in meaningful deliberations on the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’. He said such platforms reflect the vitality, inclusiveness and progressive character of India’s democracy.

Nursery for Responsible Citizenship

Recalling his long association with the Bharatiya Yuva Sansad since its inception in 1999, Kavinder Gupta said the initiative has, particularly since 2002, played an important role in familiarising young people with the Constitution, nurturing democratic values and sensitising them to the challenges confronting the nation. Describing the Bharatiya Yuva Sansad as a “nursery for responsible citizenship and future leadership”, he said India’s democratic ethos has deep civilisational roots. The traditions of dialogue, deliberation and collective decision-making, reflected in institutions such as the ‘Sabha’ and ‘Samiti’ during the Vedic period, underline the long-standing importance accorded to participative governance in Indian civilisation.

Democracy as a Continuous Dialogue

The Governor emphasised that democracy is much more than elections and institutions. “It is a continuous process of dialogue, participation, accountability, agreement and disagreement, built on public trust,” he said, urging young people to understand constitutional values and incorporate them into their conduct and public life.

Referring to former Prime Minister and statesman Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Kavinder Gupta said his vision of parliamentary democracy remains particularly relevant for the younger generation. He stressed that differences of opinion are natural in a democracy, but these should not become differences of heart, and that national interest must always remain above partisan considerations.

Nari Shakti and the Vision for Viksit Bharat

Speaking on women’s empowerment, the Governor said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently highlighted Nari Shakti as a vital pillar of India’s progress and the vision of Viksit Bharat. He described the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam as an important step towards strengthening women’s political representation and creating wider opportunities for women-led social and economic transformation.

Kavinder Gupta said the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 cannot be achieved through government efforts alone. It requires the collective contribution of the youth, women, farmers, scientists, entrepreneurs and every citizen.

India's Growing Global Stature

Highlighting India’s growing global stature, the Governor referred to the recent BRICS Summit in New Delhi and said India’s ability to bring countries with diverse interests together and build consensus reflects its growing diplomatic capability and strategic autonomy. He emphasised that India believes in dialogue over conflict, diplomacy over confrontation, and cooperation in the larger interest of humanity.

“India is no longer a nation that merely listens to the world; it is a nation capable of bringing the world together,” he said, adding that the growing support for India’s greater role in the United Nations and the UN Security Council reflects the country’s expanding global influence.

A Call for True Leadership

Calling upon the young participants to become responsible and sensitive leaders, Gupta said true leadership means taking society forward together, giving voice to the weaker and marginalised sections, respecting democratic traditions and placing national interest above all else.

The Governor congratulated the organisers, office-bearers, mentors and youth delegates from across the country for making the national session meaningful and successful. (ANI)